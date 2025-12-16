Jaiz Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Tukur Galadima as its new Chief Compliance Officer, effective December 1, 2025.

The appointment was disclosed in a filing on the Nigerian Exchange, signed by the bank’s Company Secretary and Legal Adviser, Mohammed Shehu.

Galadima succeeds Ahmed Alhaji Hassan, who served as Chief Compliance Officer before transitioning into other executive roles within the bank.

According to the disclosure, Galadima brings a strong blend of legal and financial expertise to his new role, which is expected to strengthen the bank’s compliance and governance framework.

About Tukur Galadima

Tukur Galadima is a legal professional with experience in governance and finance. He holds a Master’s degree and a PhD in Law from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Galadima brings over 20 years of experience covering regulatory compliance, financial law, central banking, and private legal practice.

He previously worked at the Central Bank of Nigeria, where he served in managerial roles and rose to the position of Assistant Director before leaving the bank in 2024.

He has participated in various executive and professional development programmes, both locally and internationally.

Before his appointment at Jaiz Bank, Galadima was in private legal practice as the Principal Partner at Cloud and Stones Legal Practice.

He is expected to ensure adherence to regulatory and compliance standards while supporting the bank’s operations toward a post-tax profit target of N8.6 billion in Q4 2025.

Forecast

So far, the company’s performance has closely tracked projections.

In the first quarter, the bank forecast N7.3 billion with EPS of N0.16, reporting N6.8 billion with EPS of N0.15.

In the second quarter, it projected N8.07 billion and achieved N7.6 billion, with EPS of N0.17 against a forecast of N0.18.

For the third quarter, the forecast is N8.9 billion with EPS of N0.20, while actual post-tax profit stood at N8.4 billion and EPS at N0.19.

Meeting the N8.6 billion forecast would lift total post-tax profit for full-year 2025 above N30 billion, up from N24.8 billion in 2024.

9-Month performance

Jaiz Bank reported a pre-tax profit of N23.2 billion in the nine months ended September 2025, up from N18.4 billion in the same period of 2024.

Interest income contributed strongly, with gross income from financing and investments rising 33% to N72.1 billion.

Income from financing contracts stood at N31.1 billion, while income from investments was N41 billion.

After accounting for impairments of N1.05 billion and return to equity investment accountholders of N19.2 billion, the bank’s share as an equity investor was N51.8 billion.

Net fees and commissions added N2.7 billion, bringing total income to N55.6 billion.

On the balance sheet, total assets grew to N1.3 trillion from N1.08 trillion, with retained earnings at N12.5 billion.

Year-to-date on the Nigerian Exchange, the bank’s stock is up more than 51%.