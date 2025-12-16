FGN Savings Bonds and FGN Bonds are both issued by the Federal Government and considered risk-free. But they are built for very different investors.

FGN Savings Bonds are designed for everyday Nigerians. They allow individuals to invest small amounts safely in government debt.

With as little as N5,000, investors earn a fixed coupon paid quarterly and choose between two- or three-year tenors.

They are sold through licensed stockbrokers during monthly offer windows and are easy to understand. The trade-off is clear: accessibility comes with lower rates and shorter tenors.

On the other hand, FGN Bonds are the government’s main long-term borrowing instrument, built mainly for institutions such as pension funds, banks, insurers, and asset managers.

Entry at auction typically requires about N50 million. In return, investors get longer tenors often five years and above, and fixed coupons paid every six months.

December 2025 offers highlight this difference clearly.

FGN Savings Bonds paid 12.838% (2-year) and 13.838% (3-year), prioritizing low commitment and predictable income.

By contrast, FGN Bonds offered 17.945% on the 5-year Aug-2030 and 17.95% on the 7-year Jun-2032, allowing investors to lock in income for the long term.

In an environment where inflation stands at 14.45% FROM THE LAST 16.05%, that gap matters.

Savings Bond coupons sit below inflation, meaning investors accept lower real returns in exchange for safety, simplicity, and access.

Longer-term FGN Bonds sit above inflation, locking in positive real returns for five to seven years.

Risk shows up differently in each bond

Risk also shows up differently. With Savings Bonds, risk is low and straightforward. You invest small amounts for a short period, know exactly what you will earn, and get your money back sooner. The downside is limited to upside if inflation stays high.

With FGN Bonds, the commitment is longer, but income is stronger and more stable. Prices may move, but investors who hold the bond enjoy fixed payments without needing to reset rates each year.

Where inflation is easing and rates may not stay this high forever, locking in higher long-term income can be less risky than sticking with short, lower-paying bonds.

Where to buy:

FGN Savings Bonds are bought directly through licensed stockbrokers and listed on the Nigerian Exchange.

FGN Bonds are accessed mainly through auctions, often indirectly via brokers or asset managers who pool funds.

Alternatives:

Money market funds, fixed-income or bond mutual funds, and income funds offer government-backed exposure with easier access, though returns are not fixed like direct bond holdings.

Bottom line:

FGN Savings Bonds are about access and simplicity.

FGN Bonds are about locking in income and stronger risk-adjusted returns