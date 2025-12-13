December is here, and the rush for quick, refreshing getaways is picking up.

More people are choosing staycations over long-distance travel, opting for short-stay spots that deliver comfort, fun and a break from the year’s pressure.

The short-stay market has grown quickly, offering a mix of affordable and premium options across major cities.

With each city offering its own unique vibe, the Southwest has become a reliable hub for short, activity-filled holidays.

According to official figures, Lagos recorded 18,273 international tourist arrivals in 2024, up from 16,798 in 2023 and 14,357 in 2022, showing steady growth in its appeal as a destination. A big part of that growth comes from Nigerians in the diaspora returning home for “Detty December,” which has become a cultural and social magnet.

Many of these visitors use Lagos as a gateway to explore other Southwest destinations. This interlinked regional appeal makes the region a hotspot for both locals and returnees seeking memorable holiday experiences

Individuals want short stays that offer something to do beyond relaxing indoors. Many are looking for quiet spaces close to beaches, hiking trails or wellness centres. Families are gravitating toward places that offer playgrounds and wildlife parks.

This region is packed with destinations that feel like mini-holidays without the stress of traveling far.

According to tourism experts, here are some of the top resorts for short vacations in Southwest Nigeria.

Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort is a unique natural and leisure destination located in Ikogosi town, Ekiti State. This destination is famous for its rare warm and cold springs, which flow side by side into a confluence, offering visitors a one-of-a-kind natural phenomenon for relaxation. Visitors at Ikogosi Warm Springs can enjoy a variety of activities that go beyond simple sightseeing. There are forest trails for hiking, guided tours to explore the springs, swimming in the warm spring-fed pool, nature walks, and picnic spots around the resort, making it suitable for families, couples, solo travellers and returnees looking for a refreshing short-stay experience. Accommodation at the resort is designed to extend the stay beyond a day trip, with rooms that offer comfort alongside modern amenities. Guests can stay in standard rooms, executive suites, two-bedroom villas, and a presidential villa. On-site facilities include a restaurant, conference spaces, and access to the springs and surrounding forest. For pricing, day visits at Ikogosi Warm Springs typically include an entrance fee ranging from N500 to N2,500 per person, depending on activities, while room rates for overnight stays vary by type of accommodation. Standard lodging is from N250,000 per night, with executive and luxury villas ranging up to N500,000 per night, generally including breakfast and access to resort grounds.