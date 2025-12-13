The Federal High Court in Lagos has ruled that the legal representative appointed by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) for General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL), in furtherance of a purported receivership dispute, “offends the law.”

Justice Lewis-Allagoa delivered the verdict, according to a certified true copy of the court ruling sighted by Nairametrics.

The judge reached the decision after reviewing the facts and arguments of GHL and AMCON regarding the former’s legal representation in court, following proceedings on November 26, 2025, which were stalled due to a conflict in representation.

The court had earlier directed the parties to produce facts and written addresses buttressing their positions on GHL’s actual legal representative.

AMCON vs GHL: Facts in Court

Facts presented by GHL before the court revealed that Dr. Abiodun Layonu, SAN, was engaged as counsel for GHL by a letter dated September 17, 2025, with the appointment directed by Prince Nduka Obaigbena, the chairman of GHL.

Court records also showed that Dr. Abiodun Layonu, SAN, had represented GHL in all proceedings of the trial court in respect of the loan dispute.

For AMCON, its submission was that Seyi Akinwumi was appointed by AMCON as the receiver of General Hydrocarbons Limited on September 18, 2025.

In furtherance of his duties as receiver-manager, by a letter of instruction dated November 14, 2025, he appointed Mr. Kayode Adeluola, SAN, and Mr. Oluseye Opasanya, SAN, as legal counsel for GHL and subsequently filed a notice of change of counsel before the court.

Court Ruling

Ruling on the matter, Justice Lewis-Allagoa held that the appointment of Mr. Oluseye Opasanya, SAN, and Mr. Kayode Adeluola, SAN, by the receiver-manager as counsel for GHL was “inappropriate and offends the law.”

The judge explained that during proceedings on October 22, 2025, the court had directed that its interim orders restraining the defendants from taking unfavourable steps against GHL would remain in effect until set aside, stressing that AMCON’s action was in disobedience of a subsisting court order.

ThisDay reports that Justice Lewis-Allagoa also observed that Mr. Bidemi Ademola-Bello, SAN, who represented the defendants (AMCON and others) at the September 23 court sitting, had undertaken to abide by the decision of the court.

However, Ademola-Bello subsequently instituted another action (Suit No. 2159) before Justice Aluko of the same Federal High Court, Lagos, in violation of the valid court order, allegedly in the name of the claimant in the purported receivership, and suppressed key relevant information before Justice Aluko, ThisDay reports.

“The judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction subsists until set aside on appeal. While a judgment subsists, every person affected by it, or against whom an order is made, must obey it, even if it appears wrong,” the judge said.

In the circumstances, the judge held that it was in the interest of justice, the integrity of the judiciary in Nigeria, and the preservation of the ethics of the legal profession for the court to discountenance the purported appointment and appearance of Mr. Oluseye Opasanya, or any other lawyer appointed by Seyi Akinwumi, as counsel to GHL in the suit.

Backstory

Nairametrics previously reported that General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL) faulted what it described as “an unlawful attempt by AMCON to appoint a receiver over GHL,” citing pending court cases related to the matter.

This followed a receivership advertisement published in some national newspapers announcing the appointment of a receiver by AMCON over GHL’s assets.

According to the advert dated November 6, 2025, all alleged debtors of the company were instructed to remit payments directly to the appointed receiver, Oluseye Akinwumi.

The notice further directed all creditors to submit proof of claims, along with sworn affidavits verifying their debts, within 30 days of publication.

For banks and financial institutions, the advert instructed that all deposits, cash, and other assets held on behalf of GHL be frozen pending further directives from the receiver.

The development appears to be linked to an ongoing legal dispute between GHL and First Bank of Nigeria Limited over Oil Mining Lease (OML) 120.

Several court cases have been filed by both parties in relation to the matter.