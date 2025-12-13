AssetriseLimited, in partnership with the Nigerian Society of Engineers, has commissioned a locally fabricated three-ton-per-hour palm oil mill and integrated ranching system at Palmrich Estate Phase 5 Ibadan

The project demonstrates Nigeria’s capacity for indigenous engineering solutions while creating a fully integrated agro real estate model that combines plantation processing livestock, and logistics for sustainable wealth creation

Palmrich Phase 5 positions investors to benefit from the entire palm oil value chain and supports national food security through structured ranching systems aligned with the Federal Government’s policy shift away from open grazing

Assetrise Limited, Africa’s pioneer of Agro Real Estate, in partnership with the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), has commissioned a 3-tonnes-per-hour, fully locally-fabricated palm oil processing mill alongside a modern integrated ranching system in Palmrich Estate Phase 5, Ibadan.

This milestone marks a new era of engineering-led agricultural development, strengthened by Assetrise’s commitment to transforming land ownership into productive, export-ready, sustainable, wealth.

The Nigerian Society of Engineers, the nation’s foremost professional engineering body, played a central role in the design, fabrication, and installation of the new mill. With over 65 years of advancing engineering excellence, the NSE is committed to:

Promoting indigenous engineering solutions

Strengthening Nigeria’s industrial capacity

Enhancing national competitiveness

Supporting technology-driven economic diversification

Through this partnership, the NSE has demonstrated that Nigeria can design, fabricate, and operate world-class agro-processing machinery locally, at a fraction of import costs and with stronger adaptation to African terrain, climate, and production realities.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Felicia Nnenna Agubata, Vice President (Corporate Services) of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, highlighted the national significance of the collaboration:

“This partnership with Assetrise shows that Nigeria can build what it needs to feed itself, industrialize agriculture, and secure its communities. These mills were designed and fabricated by Nigerian engineers which sets a new benchmark for engineering-led national development.”

She further emphasized the strategic integration taking place at Palmrich Phase 5:

“Assetrise has taken a bold step by uniting ranching, processing, and plantation development into one functional ecosystem. This is the future Nigeria needs, secure, mechanized, technology-driven, and fully sustainable.”

Also speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director of Assetrise Limited, Mr. Rotimi Ojamamoye noted the broader vision behind the project:

“Palmrich Phase 5 proves that Agro Real Estate is the future of wealth creation in Nigeria. With the NSE, we have built infrastructure that delivers value and prepares Nigeria for a self-sustaining, export-driven system”

He added a strong remark on national security and the shift to ranching:

“With the Federal Government ending open grazing, new agricultural systems must emerge. Ranching is now a national imperative and Palmrich Phase 5 stands as a model of how the private sector can lead responsibly, sustainably, and profitably.”

Palmrich Estate Phase 5 stands today as one of Nigeria’s most advanced and authentic agro-real-estate system, a fully integrated model where land ownership is directly tied to real, measurable agricultural productivity.

It is one of the few estates nationwide where:

Oil palm trees are already fruiting, with landlords receiving their scheduled Returns on Investment, clear proof that agro real estate can be both secure and profitable.

New nurseries are expanding production for the 2026 planting seasons, ensuring continuity, scalability, and long-term value for investors.

A growing pipeline of industrial infrastructure, including processing, storage, and distribution systems, is creating multiple income streams, from fresh fruit bunch sales to palm oil, kernel, and by-products vital to Nigeria’s fast-growing oil palm sector.

Processing, livestock, and distribution facilities exist within a single estate, making Palmrich one of the very few estates in the country where production, processing, and logistics are integrated end-to-end.

Palmrich Estate is Nigeria’s leading proof-of-concept for Agro Real Estate, a system where land does not sit idle but earns, and appreciates in value. It shows what becomes possible when real estate integrates commercial agriculture backed by industry expertise, strong partners like the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research, NIFOR, Okitipupa Oil Palm Plc amongst others, and infrastructure intentionally designed for local supply and export competitiveness.

With the ongoing expansion of Palmrich Phase 5, from fruiting plantations to new nurseries and now an in-estate palm mill, the estate is set to become one of the most productive palm oil clusters in Southwest Nigeria, positioning its investors to benefit from the full palm oil value chain.

Full Palm Oil Value Chain – Built, Fabricated, and Powered Locally

The newly launched 3-ton-per-hour palm oil mill at Palmrich Estate Phase 5 captures the entire palm oil value chain from harvest to processing, distribution, and by-product conversion, a structure rare even among Nigeria’s large-scale plantations.

This is significant because Nigeria currently produces 1.4-1.5 million metric tons of palm oil annually, yet national demand is over 2.4 million metric tons, leaving a supply deficit of nearly 1 million metric tons every year. That gap results in over $600 million spent on palm oil imports annually, a burden on the economy that estates like Palmrich are now strategically built to reduce.

With the commissioning of this mill, fresh fruit bunches harvested within the estate move directly into primary processing, producing Crude Palm Oil (CPO) and Palm Kernel Oil (PKO), two commodities whose domestic prices have climbed by more than 40% in the last two years due to rising demand from the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), cosmetics, and energy sectors. Every part of the palm fruit is further converted into commercially valuable secondary products like palm kernel cake (PKC) for livestock feed, a sector projected to reach a market value of N1.2 trillion by 2027 as Nigeria expands its poultry and cattle production.

Nothing goes to waste. Empty fruit bunches are processed into organic fertilizer, feeding back into the estate’s soil regeneration system. This zero-waste model is central to the estate’s sustainability philosophy and sharply contrasts with the outdated, extractive practices that dominate much of the Nigerian palm oil sector.

With this full integration now in place, from fruiting plantations to nursery expansions, processing, by-product conversion, livestock integration, and centralized distribution, Palmrich Phase 5 is a scalable model of agro-industrialization built on local fabrication, expertise, and a value chain that creates wealth not only for the nation, but also for the everyday investor whose land now produces, processes, and powers economic activity.

Nationwide End to Open Grazing: Assetrise Leads the Private-Sector Response

With the Federal Government’s recent declaration ending open grazing as part of its national security strategy and agricultural modernization agenda, Nigeria is entering a new era of structured livestock management. In this transition, Assetrise has emerged as one of the private-sector institutions to deploy a scalable, fully integrated ranching model designed to support both the policy shift and the country’s broader food-security objectives.

The integrated ranch provides a secure, controlled environment that eliminates the risks associated with open grazing, from farmer-herder conflicts to uncontrolled animal movement and disease exposure. Livestock is fed using high-protein palm kernel cake (PKC) produced directly from the estate’s new 3-ton-per-hour mill, creating a seamless link between crop production and animal nutrition. This zero-waste system ensures that every by-product from the palm oil process supports sustainable livestock growth.

By 2030, Assetrise aims to raise over one million cattle across Palmrich locations, supported by modern abattoirs, dairy-processing units, and veterinary systems. This is not only a major leap, but also a critical contribution to Nigeria’s food security, as the country currently spends billions annually on imported meat and dairy products.

The Palmrich ranching model demonstrates what the future of livestock development in Nigeria must look like: structured, secure, technologically enabled, environmentally responsible, and commercially viable.

Through Palmrich Estates across Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, and beyond, Assetrise has transformed farmland ownership into a profitable, export-ready, agro-industrial asset class.

Agro Real Estate integrates:

Land ownership

Agricultural production

Industrial processing

Food security systems

Investor revenue generation

This model gives everyday people access to long-term, inflation-resistant and sustainable wealth creation

What This Means for Investors, Governments & Diaspora Stakeholders

The Palmrich model offers:

Verified Agro Real Estate ownership

Year-round production and processing

Export-ready value chain outputs

Multiple streams of agricultural and livestock revenue

A zero-waste ecosystem designed for long-term profit

This is one of the most credible and scalable agro-real estate models currently available in Nigeria.

Assetrise invites Individuals, Government Bodies, Development agencies, Institutional investors, Diaspora communities, Corporate agribusiness partners to join in scaling Agro Real Estate and oil palm industrialization across Nigeria.

Nigeria can feed itself, export competitively, and you can build generational wealth, earn consistent income simultaneously. This is the model that makes it possible.

Partner with us to own units of oil palm plantation.

Contact us today to get started.

Limited units available.