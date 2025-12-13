The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has linked telecom service disruptions experienced in parts of Abuja to diesel supply disruptions affecting critical telecommunications infrastructure.

The statement was contained in a press release dated December 12, 2025, in which the Commission explained that the diesel supply issues constrained the ability of telecom operators to power base stations and other essential facilities, leading to a decline in service quality for subscribers.

The Commission identified the diesel supply disruptions as resulting from the actions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Suppliers Association (NOGASA).

It also noted that it was engaging relevant stakeholders to address the situation and explore lasting solutions, including facilitating dialogue between affected service providers and parties involved in diesel distribution.

“The NCC is actively engaging with relevant stakeholders to address the diesel supply issues and explore sustainable solutions. The Commission urges all parties to work together to collaboratively resolve these challenges swiftly by removing the diesel supply bottlenecks affecting critical telecommunications infrastructure, arising from NOGASA’s actions,” the statement read in part.

The Commission said it was taking steps to restore full telecommunications services in Abuja and resolve the diesel supply disruptions affecting network operations.

It added that subscribers would be kept updated as the situation progressed.

What you should know

Barely two months ago, in October, the NCC had highlighted network capacity limitations as a major reason for poor telecom service in Abuja, Lagos, and other major cities. Research conducted with broadband intelligence firm Ookla showed that the high density of active users in urban areas contributed to dropped calls, buffering on video streams, slow downloads, and failed mobile payments.

To address these challenges, the Commission recommended aggressively deploying 5G networks while optimizing the capacity of existing 4G infrastructure to improve overall performance.

These findings demonstrate that telecom service quality can be affected by both long-term structural issues and short-term operational disruptions.

The current situation in Abuja, where diesel supply problems have limited the ability of operators to power base stations, highlights how multiple factors, from network planning and infrastructure investments to fuel availability, can influence the daily experience of subscribers.

The Commission’s ongoing efforts to engage stakeholders and resolve the diesel supply issues aim to restore service quickly while reinforcing the importance of sustained investment in the telecommunications sector.