Nigeria’s national electricity metering rate has risen to 56.07% as of October 2025, marking a steady improvement in closing the country’s longstanding metering gap.

This is according to the latest Metering Factsheet released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The September–October 2025 data provides an updated snapshot of customer metering performance across the 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos), revealing both encouraging progress and ongoing challenges.

Month-by-month breakdown

In September 2025, NERC data shows that Nigeria recorded 12.03 million active electricity customers, of whom 6.66 million were metered. During that month, 80,943 additional customers received meters, bringing the national metering rate to 55.37%.

By October 2025, according to NERC, the number of active customers had risen slightly to 12.07 million, with 6.77 million of them metered.

A total of 106,822 customers were newly metered in October, pushing the national metering rate to 56.07% and reflecting steady month-on-month improvement, NERC noted.

According to NERC, the October data indicate a significant acceleration in metering, with more than 25,000 additional customers metered compared to September.

DisCo-by-DisCo Performance

The updated factsheet shows varying levels of progress among the electricity distribution companies. Aba Power Distribution Company recorded one of the most notable improvements, raising its metering rate from 69.49% in September to 78.20% in October.

Eko DisCo and Ikeja Electric maintained their lead as the top-performing utilities, each sustaining metering rates above 84%. Abuja and Ibadan DisCos also made steady gains, a development NERC attributes to better rollout strategies and improved customer onboarding.

However, several DisCos continue to lag behind. Enugu, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, and Yola — all with metering rates below 50% — are still metering new customers, but NERC cautioned that a much faster rollout is needed if they are to close the widening gap.

NERC explained that the publication of the metering factsheet is intended to promote transparency and ensure that customers remain informed about the progress being made in Nigeria’s electricity market.

What you should know

Earlier, NERC announced that the total number of active customers across all eleven DisCos increased from 11.89 million in July to 11.96 million in August 2025.

NERC stated that the improved metering figures reflect ongoing reforms and investments in customer management by DisCos, aimed at enhancing billing transparency and consumer trust.

Also, the regulator reported that DisCos achieved 86% billing efficiency for the month of September.

According to the regulator, DisCos received energy valued at N279.45 billion, out of which N241.54 billion was successfully billed to customers.

According to NERC’s Q2 2025 report, of the total meters installed, 147,823 units (65.52%) were deployed under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) framework, 65,315 meters under the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) scheme, 12,259 meters through the Vendor Financed framework, and 234 meters were installed under the DisCo Financed scheme.

Despite this progress, NERC noted that as of June 2025, only 6,422,933 out of the 11,821,194 active registered customers in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) had been metered.