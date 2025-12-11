Sahara Group Foundation has launched the Sahara Community Impact Project to empower communities through entrepreneurship, job creation, and capacity building, leveraging itsEXTRApreneurship model to reduce resource waste and strengthen local value chains.

SCIP will establish community business hubs offering shared processing facilities, training in financial literacy and digital skills, and improved market access, while enhancing financing opportunities through partnerships with financial institutions.

Applications for SCIP open in January 2026, with selected participants receiving mentorship and operational support to build sustainable businesses, positioning the initiative as a catalyst for community-led economic transformation across Africa.

Inspired by the proverb, “If you want to go far, go together,” the Sahara Group Foundation has launched the Sahara Community Impact Project (SCIP) to empower and transform communities through collective action and entrepreneurship.

“Through SCIP, we are bringing resources, skills, and opportunities directly into the heart of each community, enabling entrepreneurs to scale, strengthening local value chains, and laying the foundation for truly sustainable, locally led economic growth,” said Chidilim Menakaya, Director, Sahara Group Foundation.

Menakaya told the Foundation’s Media stakeholders that SCIP hubs will serve as engines for job creation, and long-term business sustainability, leveraging Sahara’s EXTRApreneurship model to empower individuals and reduce resource waste.

Sahara Group Foundation is the social impact division of Sahara Group, a leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate.

“From agriculture, trade, craftsmanship, services, to emerging innovation, Sahara Group Foundation is looking to ultimately build specialised regional hubs with export potential by unlocking local talent and enterprise potential, “she said.

Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications at Sahara Group said SCIP would pilot in Nigeria and ultimately become the template for replicating similar interventions to kick-start “community-led economic transformation across Africa.”

“SCIP is more than a project; it is a commitment to building sustainable communities through capacity building, job creation, and strategic partnerships. By reducing resource waste and improving production efficiency, Sahara is laying the foundation for a future where communities can compete globally while preserving local identity.”

SCIP will be open to receive applications from communities or entrepreneurs from January 2026 through Sahara Group Foundation’s official channels. After thorough reviews, selected participants will undergo training and mentorship to strengthen their business models. SCIP is guided by an in-built assessment procedure that ensures sustainability and measurable impact.

The Community Business Hubs will provide shared processing and production facilities to reduce costs, improve product quality, offer training and capacity-building in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, branding and digital skills, and strengthen market access through collective visibility and structured value chains. The hubs will also enhance access to financing via partnerships with financial institutions.

Urging media partners, community leaders, entrepreneurs, and the public to join in amplifying the transformative initiative, David Ayinde, Project Lead Sahara Group foundation, said the community referral call will go live in Q1 2026. “Through sustained media reports and collaborative participation and support from all stakeholders, we envision SCIP becoming a beacon of sustainable development, empowering communities to grow from within”.

For more information about SCIP and the EXTRApreneurship initiatives of Sahara Group Foundation, please visit: www.saharagroupfoundation.org.