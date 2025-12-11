The Nigerian All-Share Index closed firmly in the green on 11 December 2025, adding 1,088.58 points to finish at 147,950.59

That is a 0.74% lift from the previous day’s close of 146,861.98, even as overall market activity softened.

Daily trading volume eased to 529 million units, down from 747 million recorded in the prior session.

Market capitalization, however, pushed higher, rising to about N94.3 trillion across 18,159 deals, compared with N93.6 trillion in the previous session.

On the gainers’ chart, JAPAULGOLD and BERGER Paints led the pack, each advancing 9.88%.

On the laggards’ side, JOHN HOLT and CHAMPION fell by 9.26% and 7.86% respectively.

In terms of market activity, ACCESSCORP and FCMB dominated the day’s volume, trading the highest number of shares.

Market summary

Current ASI: 147,950.59

Previous ASI: 146,861.98

Day Change: +0.74%

Year-to-Date Performance: +43.74%

Volume Traded: 529 million shares

Market Cap: N94.3 trillion.

Top 5 gainers

BERGER: Up 9.88% to N40.05

JAPAULGOLD: Up 9.88% to N2.78

MORISON: Up 9.77% to N4.27

PZ: Up 9.36% to N45.00

LEGENDINT: Up 8.91% to N5.50

Top 5 losers

JOHNHOLT: Down 9.26% to N4.90

CHAMPION: Down 7.86% to N12.90

ETERNA: Down 5.48% to N30.20

VFDGROUP: Down 5.07% to N10.30

TIP: Down 4.80% to N11.90

Trading volume

ACCESSCORP led the activity chart with 156.3 million shares, setting the pace for the session.

FCMB followed with 74.5 million shares.

FIDELITYBK ranked third with 42.9 million shares, while JAPAULGOLD and ZENITHBANK rounded out the top five with 41.1 million and 20.3 million shares respectively.

Trading value

By transaction value, ACCESSCORP also dominated with trades worth N3.1 billion.

ZENITHBANK came next with N1.3 billion, while MTNN recorded deals totaling N1.09 billion.

FCMB posted N819.5 million in value traded, and FIDELITYBK completed the top five at N812.7 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) reflected a bullish tone during the session:

NIGERIAN BREWERIES advanced by 7.57%.

MTNN climbed 4.91%.

Among the FUGAZ names:

FIRSTHOLD shed 1.1%, UBA slipped 0.62%, ACCESSCORP fell 0.49%, GTCO declined 0.44%.

ZENITHBANK edged down by 0.08%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index is inching closer to a full recovery after the late-November dip that pushed it toward the 143,000 mark.

If sustained buying interest returns across mid- and large-cap stocks, the market could be on course for a rebound toward the 150,000 level.