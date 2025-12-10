President Bola Tinubu has ordered that ministers and senior officials must obtain presidential approval before requesting police escorts for official duties.

The directive was given at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

This is aimed at preventing security lapses caused by the uncoordinated redeployment of officers.

Tinubu instructed the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Minister of Police Affairs to ensure compliance, stressing that officials should contact the IGP and secure his clearance through the presidency if they require special security arrangements.

“I have told the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), and I hope the Minister of police affairs is here to implement the directive.

“If you have any problem with security, because of the nature of your assignment, please, contact the IGP and get my clearance,’’ the President said.

President Tinubu also directed the Minister of Interior, in collaboration with the IGP and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to address security gaps created when officers are deployed on special duties, ensuring communities and officials remain protected.

He also tasked the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Department of State Services (DSS) with reviewing the country’s security framework and implementing necessary reforms.

The President further stressed the importance of equipping civil defence personnel and forest guards to strengthen community protection.

Beyond security, he urged the Vice President and the National Economic Council to revive grazing reserves and develop ranches, turning salvageable lands into livestock hubs to reduce herder–farmer conflicts and boost economic development, with states leading land management.

Backstory

The directive builds on earlier moves by President Tinubu to strengthen national policing.

In November, he ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) nationwide, redeploying them to core policing duties. VIPs requiring security protection are now mandated to request armed escorts from the NSCDC, a shift expected to free thousands of police officers for frontline duties.

The presidency said the move addresses longstanding personnel imbalances that left rural and semi-urban communities under-policed.

Tinubu highlighted the declining police visibility in remote areas and stressed the need for robust, community-level policing as the country grapples with banditry, kidnapping, communal clashes, and other violent crimes.

To support this goal, the President approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police personnel, one of the largest expansions of the Nigeria Police Force in recent years. The drive will include upgraded training facilities, with federal and state governments collaborating to ensure modern, well-equipped academies capable of producing highly trained officers.