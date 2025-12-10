The Nigerian All Share Index wrapped the trading day of 10th December in the red, down 78.3 points to close at 146,862.0, despite solid performances from stocks like JapaulGold.

This reflects a 0.05% decline from the previous session’s close of 146,940.3 points, as overall trading activity also softened slightly.

Daily trading volume settled at 747 million shares, compared to 1.9 billion shares recorded the previous day.

Market capitalization, mirroring the bearish price action, slipped slightly to N93.62 trillion across 19,161 deals, down from N93.65 trillion reported in the prior session.

On the gainers chart, Japaul Gold and Prestige Assurance led the market, rising 10.00% and 9.40% respectively.

On the flip side, Chams and Haldane McCall declined by 10.00% and 8.88% respectively.

In terms of market volume, Cutix and FCMB traded the highest number of shares for the day.

Market summary

Current ASI: 146,862

Previous ASI: 146,940.3

Day Change: -0.05%

Year-to-Date Performance: +42.69%

Volume Traded: 747 million shares

Market Cap: N93.62 trillion.

Top 5 gainers

JAPAULGOLD: Up 10.00% to N2.53

PRESTIGE: Up 9.40% to N1.63

MECURE: Up 7.72% to N34.90

TIP: Up 7.30% to N12.50

CONHALLPLC: Up 6.97% to N4.30

Top 5 losers

CHAMS: Down 10.00% to N3.06

HMCALL: Down 8.88% to N4.00

UACN: Down 8.18% to N80.80

SUNUASSUR: Down 6.98% to N4.00

LINKASSURE: Down 4.35% to N1.76

Trading volume

CUTIX topped the activity chart with 122.9 million shares, setting the pace for the day.

FCMB followed with 80.6 million shares.

CONHALLPLC ranked third with 71.1 million shares, while FIDELITYBK and TANTALIZER completed the top five, trading 63.8 million and 57.8 million shares respectively.

Trading value

By transaction value, GTCO led comfortably with trades worth N2.7 billion.

FIDELITY BANK secured the second position with N1.21 billion, while ACCESSCORP posted deals totaling N905 million.

FCMB recorded N879.2 million in value traded, and ZENITHBANK rounded out the top five with N683.3 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) showed bearish sentiment.

NIGERIAN BREWERIES fell 1.33%.

Among the FUGAZ names:

ACCESSCORP declined 2.87% while ZENITHBANK closed flat at 0.00%

On the positive side, UBA gained 0.63%, GTCO was up 0.27%, and FIRSTHOLDCO rose 0.16%.

Market outlook

Despite the decline, the All-Share Index is edging closer to recovering from the recent low that nearly took it below the 143,000 mark in late November 2025.

If buying momentum fully returns across mid- and large-cap stocks, the market could be on track for a rebound toward the 150,000 level.