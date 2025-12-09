The average rent for a luxury 3-bedroom apartment in Lagos reached $24,208 in 2025, marking a moderate recovery after a sharp dip in 2024.

In comparison, 2-bedroom luxury units averaged $22,633, while 4-bedroom apartments went for $38,522 in the same year.

This is according to data compiled by Estate Intel, a widely recognized real estate data and analytics platform, which noted that Lagos’ luxury residential market has experienced significant fluctuations over the past five years.

Between 2020 and 2025, 2-bedroom apartment rents peaked at $33,014 in 2021 before dropping to $12,188 in 2024, while 4-bedroom units ranged from $27,581 in 2024 to $53,596 in 2022.

The data shows that 3-bedroom apartments, although slightly more stable, followed a similar trajectory, with a notable decline in 2024 before rebounding in 2025.

More insights

Estate Intel classifies Lagos residential properties into five categories, from ultra-luxury to affordable, with luxury and ultra-luxury apartments concentrated in prime locations and offering high-quality finishes, imported fixtures, and premium amenities.

Ultra-luxury apartments are the highest-grade residential developments, often featuring large floor areas (e.g., 3-bedroom units around 360 m²), 3-meter ceiling heights, imported fittings, and designs aligned with international standards. These units are aimed at high-net-worth individuals seeking exclusivity, comfort, and prestige.

Luxury apartments provide high-quality, fully finished housing above the market standard, often in prime urban locations, with quality facility management, recognized contractors, and some imported fixtures. While slightly below ultra-luxury in scale and exclusivity, they still offer a premium living experience.

Completed luxury and ultra-luxury stock between 2020 and 2025 according to Estate Intel data was distributed across key areas as follows:

Ikoyi: 834 luxury units, 131 ultra-luxury units

Eko Atlantic: 338 luxury units, 130 ultra-luxury units

Victoria Island: 205 luxury units, 140 ultra-luxury units

These distinctions help explain the rent disparities observed across unit types, with ultra-luxury units commanding the highest prices due to their size, finishes, and location.

What you should know

Eko Atlantic led Lagos’ luxury residential market, recording a 59.5% sales growth rate over the last five years, according to Estate Intel.

Prime Lagos luxury residential assets delivered strong sales price growth in naira, averaging 38%–60% annually over the period.

Ikoyi followed closely at 58.14%, reflecting its enduring appeal among affluent buyers, while Banana Island recorded 55.30% growth, driven by scarce waterfront properties and high-end residences.

Victoria Island grew 45.04%, demonstrating strong demand in a mixed-use commercial and residential hub, whereas Oniru rose 38.32%, reflecting steady but comparatively moderate appreciation in a district with a broader mix of housing options.

The data illustrates a widening gap between ultra-prime, master-planned districts and more mixed neighborhoods, as investors continue to pay premiums for scarcity, security, and lifestyle amenities.

Sustained demand, scarcity premiums, and superior urban planning are largely accepted as key drivers of ultra-prime areas’ strong performance.