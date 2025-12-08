Nigeria’s All-Share Index kicked off the week on a positive note, closing the December 8, 2025, session higher by 387.9 points at 147,427.9, supported by gains across several large-cap stocks, including a 4.50% rise in ZENITH BANK.

Monday’s close represents a 0.26% increase from Friday’s level of 147,050.6, extending the market’s winning streak to five sessions.

Activity also strengthened, with trading volume rising to 550.8 million shares, up from 361 million recorded in the previous session.

Market capitalization followed suit, edging up to N93.9 trillion across 30,090 deals, compared with N93.7 trillion on Friday.

Gainer’s chart leaders included MORISON and NPF MICROFINANCE BANK, which advanced 9.89% and 9.85%.

On the laggard side, DAAR COMMUNICATIONS fell 7.14%, while LIVESTOCK dipped 6.25%.

Rounding out the day, FCMB and JAPAULGOLD emerged as the most actively traded stocks by volume.

Market summary

Current ASI: 147,427.9

Previous ASI: 147,050.6

Day Change: +0.26%

Year-to-Date Performance: +43.24%

Volume Traded: 550.8 million shares

Market Cap: N93.96 trillion.

Top 5 gainers

MORISON: Up 9.89% to N3.89

NPFMCRFBK: Up 9.85% to N3.01

SOVRENINS: Up 9.31% to N3.17

CAVERTON: Up 9.18% to N5.35

CHAMS: Up 7.84% to N3.30

Top 5 losers

DAARCOMM: Down 7.14% to N0.91

LIVESTOCK: Down 6.25% to N6.00

NAHCO: Down 6.10% to N100.00

UNIONDICON: Down 4.76% to N6.00

JAIZBANK: Down 3.43% to N4.50

Trading volume

FCMB topped the activity chart with 129.6 million shares, setting the pace for the day.

JAPAULGOLD followed with 63.7 million shares.

ZENITH BANK came in third with 41.9 million shares, while FIDELITY and ACCESSCORP completed the top five, trading 36.9 million and 28.5 million shares respectively.

Trading value

By transaction value, ZENITH BANK led comfortably with trades worth N2.7 billion.

MTNN secured the second spot at N1.59 billion, while FCMB posted deals totaling N1.43 billion.

FIDELITYBK recorded N700.7 million in value traded, and ACCESSCORP rounded out the top five with N611.1 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) showed mild bullish sentiment.

LAFARGE advanced 1.81%,

International Breweries gained 0.44%,

MTN added 0.40%.

Among the FUGAZ names:

ZENITH BANK climbed 4.50%,

GTCO rose 1.18%,

On the downside, ACCESS Holdings slipped 2.09%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index is close to recovering from a recent low that nearly pushed it below the 143,000-mark in late November 2025.

If buying momentum strengthens across mid- and large-cap stocks, the market could be on track to rebound toward the 150,000 level.