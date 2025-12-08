The Nigerian stock market closed November 2025 in the red, dropping 6.88% and snapping a seven-month winning streak that had stretched all the way from April.

Tracked by the All-Share Index, the market opened the month at 154,126.5 points but slid to 143,520.5 points, with more than 11 billion shares changing hands.

Market capitalization also took a hit, sliding from N97.8 trillion to N91.28 trillion, cementing November as the worst-performing month of 2025 so far and only the second time the market has turned red this year, after March.

Despite the broader bearish environment, several stocks demonstrated notable resilience.

Several equities across various sectors recorded impressive gains, contributing to the market’s quarter-to-date performance, which ended slightly positive at 0.57%.

These standout stocks posted gains ranging from 241.56% to 3.33%, rewarding investors who held them with solid profits.

Below are the top 10 stocks that recorded the highest performance in November 2025.

Jaiz Bank Plc rounds out the top 10 with a gain of 3.33% in November. The stock began the month at N4.50 per share, with up to 134 million units changing hands, before closing at N4.65. The company demonstrated moderately bullish momentum on the Exchange, rising 0.22% in the first week and accelerating to a 2.66% gain in the second. A dip in the third week threatened to stall momentum, but a strong 3.33% surge in the final week kept the company’s shares in the green. Strong third-quarter results likely supported investor confidence. Jaiz Bank reported a pre-tax profit of N8.5 billion for the quarter, lifting its nine-month profit for 2025 to N23.2 billion, a 26.19% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth was driven by a robust top line, with gross income from financing and investment transactions rising 33% to N72.1 billion, while fees and commissions edged up to N4.1 billion from N4.03 billion the previous year. Year-to-date, Jaiz Bank has delivered a solid 56.7% return to investors.