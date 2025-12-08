On this episode of The Coffee Table, Host and CEO of Nairametrics, Ugodre, sits down with Robert Ijewere, the co-founder and Executive Director of No Long Thing Finance Limited (NOLT), a company focused on lending, investment and financial services to discuss practical strategies for mastering personal finance in Nigeria.

The conversation began with Robert explaining that wealth grows significantly when investments are allowed to compound over time.

To illustrate this, he noted that consistently investing N100,000 every month at a conservative 16% annual interest rate can grow to N34.8 million in 10 years. He described this amount as not fatal for someone earning N500,000 monthly, especially since income usually increases over the years, making it possible to invest even more.

Robert highlighted that the key to this strategy is having the right mindset and maintaining the discipline to save consistently, adding that the monthly investment amount should feel comfortable and “painless” to ensure the investor stays committed.

Additionally, Ijewere warned against keeping idle cash, stressing that money left in a current account or at home will lose value because inflation gradually destroys its purchasing power and emphasized the importance of setting clear financial goals and organizing them into different buckets for better planning and long-term focus.

In closing, he stated that long-term wealth building should always remain the main goal, as compounding only reveals its full power over many years.

Whether you’re just starting your financial journey or looking to refine your money management skills, this conversation offers actionable insights that anyone can apply to achieve financial stability and growth.