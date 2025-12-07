FCMB has reported a profit before tax of N134.497 billion for the nine months ended 30 September 2025, representing a 46.2% increase from the N91.83 billion posted in the same period last year.

For Q3 alone, the Group’s unaudited financial statement filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) revealed that pre-tax profit grew by 100.47% to N55.37 billion, compared to N27.62 billion in Q3 2024.

On the revenue front, FCMB reported a significant 40.89% growth in gross earnings, which totaled N828.128 billion in 9M 2025, up from N587.773 billion in the same period of 2024.

Key Highlights (9M 2025 vs. 9M 2024)

Gross Earnings: N828.13 billion (+40.96% YoY)

Interest Income: N734.12 billion (+64.68%)

Net Interest Income: N350.83 billion (+101.86% YoY)

Net Fees and Commission Income: N56.191 billion (+35.54% YoY)

Net Trading gain: N37.255 billion (-25.26% YoY)

Net impairment loss on financial assets: N57.122 billion (+28.56%)

Profit Before Income Tax: N134.5 billion (+46.2% YoY)

Profit After Tax: N125.45 billion (+52.26% YoY)

Total Assets: N7.23 trillion (+2.52% YoY)

Customer Deposits: N4.396 trillion (+2.31%)

Loans and Advances to Customers: N2.29 trillion (-2.90%)

Cursory analysis of the key drivers

FCMB’s profit growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was largely driven by a significant increase in interest income, which grew by 64% to N734.11 billion, compared to N445.79 billion in the same period in 2024.

This increase was primarily attributed to:

A 46% growth in interest income from loans and advances to customers to N464 billion, accounting for 63% of total interest income.

This growth occurred despite a 3% decrease in loans and advances to customers, which declined to N2.29 trillion.

On the expense side, interest expenses rose by 41%, reaching N383.28 billion for the period. This increase was mainly due to higher costs associated with customer deposits, which grew by 19% YoY to N255.6 billion, accounting for 67% of total interest expenses.

FCMB increased its deposit base by N99.27 billion to N4.4 trillion.

Despite the rise in interest expenses, FCMB managed to maintain a strong net interest income. The net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, stood at N350.83 billion, reflecting a solid 102% YoY growth.

After accounting for impairment charges of N57.12 billion, net interest income after impairment reached N293.71 billion, an increase of 127% from the previous year’s N129.37 billion.

Non-interest income

FCMB recorded N108.01 billion in non-interest income, marking a 6.21% YoY increase and accounting for 13% of gross earnings. This was driven by:

Strong growth in fee and commission income, mainly from service fees and commissions (N28 billion) and account maintenance charges (N13.99 billion).

From the trading income, although treasury bills income more than doubled to N10.6 billion, the decline in foreign exchange trading income and FGN bonds trading income contributed to a 25% drop in net trading income, which amounted to N37.26 billion.

Balance sheet

FCMB’s total assets grew by 2.52% to N7.23 trillion, contributed by:

Customer deposits which make up about 61% of total assets.

Loans and advances, representing 32% of total assets.

Investment in securities contributing 21% of total assets, and 34% of customer deposits.

Cash and cash equivalents accounting for 22% of total assets.

On shareholders’ funds, FCMB saw a rise of N116.95 billion in nine months, driven by a N22.73 billion increase in its share premium and share capital account, bringing the total to N288.96 billion.

Additionally, retained earnings increased by N103.47 billion, accounting for over 36% of shareholders’ funds.

Market performance

Following the release of its results on December 5, 2025, FCMB’s share price increased by about 4% intraday, closing at N10.90.

FCMB began the year with a share price of N9.40 and has since gained 16% on that price valuation.