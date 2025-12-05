Gold is projected to maintain its upward trajectory, surging by 15-30% in 2026, according to a new outlook released by the World Gold Council.

The precious metal delivered a standout performance in 2025, recording more than 50 all-time highs and generating returns of over 60%.

This surge was driven by heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty, a weakening US dollar, and strong positive price momentum.

“The combination of falling yields, elevated geopolitical stress and a pronounced flight-to-safety would create exceptionally strong tailwinds for gold, supporting a sharp move higher. Under this scenario gold could surge 15-30% in 2026 from current levels,” the WGC report said.

The report noted that both institutional and retail investors, alongside central banks, boosted their exposure to gold as they sought diversification and stability.

Outlook for 2026

Looking ahead, the World Gold Council said the 2026 outlook will largely be shaped by persistent global geo-economic uncertainty.

It noted that current gold prices already reflect macroeconomic consensus expectations, suggesting the metal could remain rangebound if existing conditions hold steady.

“However, taking cues from this year, 2026 will likely continue to surprise. If economic growth slows and interest rates fall further, gold could see moderate gains. In a more severe downturn marked by rising global risks, gold could perform strongly,” the report stated.

Potential downside risks

The Council also highlighted scenarios that could place downward pressure on the metal.

According to the report, a successful rollout of economic policies under President Donald Trump’s administration may accelerate US economic growth, reduce geopolitical tensions, and strengthen the dollar, developments that historically weigh on gold prices.

“Additional factors, such as central bank demand and gold recycling trends, could also influence the market. Most importantly, gold’s role as a portfolio diversifier and source of stability remains key amid continued market volatility,” the Council added.

Record-breaking milestones

In October, spot gold soared past the $4,000-per-ounce mark for the first time in history, fueled by intensified global macroeconomic pressures and a renewed scramble for safe-haven assets.

The milestone caps an extraordinary rise for the metal, which traded below $2,000 just two years earlier, and has now delivered returns that outpace equities over the course of this century.

What you should know

A recent analysis by Nairametrics revealed that the price of Gold surged 42.8% between September 2024 and September 2025, breaking past a record high of $3,650 per ounce and continuing its rally into October, where prices briefly exceeded $3,800.

The dramatic rise is driven by a weaker U.S. dollar, persistent inflationary pressures, and escalating geopolitical risks.

The analysis noted that central banks around the world are increasingly turning to gold as a strategic reserve asset, further fueling demand.