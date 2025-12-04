The Nigerian equities market extended its rebound on Thursday, December 4, 2025 posting a modest gain.

The benchmark All Share Index advanced by 0.10% to 145,476.15 points from its previous close,145,323.87 points, while market capitalization gained N97 billion to settle at N92.73 trillion, up from N92.63 trillion.

The performance followed Tuesday’s strong recovery, during which the market gained over N252 billion, driven by robust interest in banking blue chips and consumer goods counters.

A total of 22 stocks posted gains against 27 losers.

The overall volume of shares traded dipped by 14.15% to 1.93 billion units, just as the value of transactions fell by 8.47% to N19.19 billion, suggesting a lower average deal size despite an increased number of deals, which rose significantly by 8.63% to 23,369.

With the slight gain in ASI, the Year-to-Date (YTD) performance strengthened to 41.34%, up from the previous day’s 41.16%, reaffirming the NGX’s strong position as one of Africa’s best-performing markets in 2025.

Key Performance Indicators:

All Share Index: Up by +0.10% to 145,476.15 points

Market Capitalisation: Up by +0.10% to N92.73 trillion

Volume: Down by -14.15% to 1.93 billion shares

Value: Down by -8.47% to N19.19 billion

Year-to-Date Returns (ASI): +41.34%

Market Capitalisation: +47.74%

Top 5 Gainers

UACN: Up +10.00% to N88.00

ETI: Up +8.53% to N36.90

WAPIC: Up +8.47% to N2.56

MANSARD: Up +7.75% to N13.90

FTNCOCOA: Up +7.10% to N4.98

Top 5 Losers

ELLALAKES: Down -2.91% to N13.14

EUNSELL: Down -1.75% to N72.90

TRANSCOHOT: Down -0.89% to N157.50

OMATEK: Down -0.84% to N1.18

GUINEAINS: Down -0.84% to N1.19

Top Gainers Lift Sentiment as UACN, ETI, Mansard, and Regal Insurance Shine

Market sentiment was buoyed by notable advances in a number of mid- and large-cap stocks. UACN led the gainers’ chart, hitting the maximum +10% to close at N88.00, up from N80.00.

Blue-chip banks were active as well, with GTCO adding 1.15% to close at N88.00, Zenith rising 0.83% to N60.50, and Wema Bank posting an impressive 3.28% gain to close at N18.90.

In the industrial segment, Nigerian Breweries advanced 2.79% to N70.00, while Oando edged up 1.28% to N39.50.

Other top-performing stocks include:

Regal Insurance: Up +10% to N1.01

Morison: up 9.94% to N3.54

ETI: up 8.53% to N36.90

Axa Mansard: up 7.75% to N13.90

Wapic Insurance: up 8.47% to N2.56

Market breadth turns negative

Despite the positive close in the benchmark index, the market breadth closed negative as 27 stocks recorded losses.

The worst-performing stocks include:

Ella Lakes: down -10.00% to N13.14

Eunsell: down -10.00% to N72.90

Transcorp Hotels: down -9.95% to N157.50

Omatek: down -9.23% to N1.18

Guinea Insurance: down -8.46% to N1.19

The mixed performance reflects investor caution amid broader macroeconomic pressures.

Volume and value traded:

Trading activity was dominated by ETranzact Plc, which accounted for an overwhelming portion of the day’s volume. The stock posted:

Volume: 1,583,766,234 units valued N6.37 billion

Fidelity Bank: 31.01 million units valued at N589.30 million

GTCO: 28.28 million units valued at N2.49 billion

ETI: 21.88 million units valued at N744.26 million

AccessCorp: 17.70 million units valued at N368.87 million