PAC Asset Management Limited proudly participated as a sponsor at the 2025 Isimi Lagos Polo Festival, an exclusive gathering that continues to shape the conversation around luxury, sustainability, and investment opportunities in Nigeria.

Held on November 29, 2025, the festival brought together industry leaders, high-net-worth investors, innovators, and cultural influencers at Africa’s pioneering wellness and polo-inspired country estate.

The event showcased the dynamic intersection between sport, lifestyle, sustainable real estate, and investment, drawing global attention to Nigeria’s expanding role in the luxury and eco-living markets.

Through polo tournaments, art and design exhibitions, and high-level networking sessions, the festival highlighted the future of African destinations—where culture, architecture, and environmental consciousness meet long-term economic opportunity.

As a sponsor, PAC Asset Management reinforced its strategic mission of creating, preserving, and managing wealth for generations. The firm’s presence at the festival aligns with its long-term vision of supporting initiatives that encourage wealth-building, investment literacy, and community development across Africa.

“Our commitment to wealth creation goes beyond financial returns, it is about building sustainable legacies that endure,” said Dele Ige, Managing Director, PAC Asset Management Limited. “The Isimi Lagos Polo Festival offers a powerful platform where innovation, luxury, and long-term value creation converge. Supporting this event reflects our belief that wealth is not only accumulated, but also intentionally nurtured and transferred across generations.”

The festival also provided a premium opportunity for PAC Asset Management to engage directly with investors seeking diversified, future-forward investment opportunities. Through its exhibition presence and hospitality engagements, the firm showcased its portfolio of wealth management solutions tailored to high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutional clients.

Deborah Ewuola, Head of Wealth Management at PAC Asset Management, added:

“Wealth management is most impactful when it is anchored on vision, discipline, and strategic guidance. This festival attracts individuals who understand the value of planning for the future—financially and generationally. Our participation demonstrates our commitment to helping clients grow and protect their wealth while building a legacy that stands the test of time.”

The Isimi Lagos Polo Festival continues to gain prominence as one of West Africa’s most forward-thinking lifestyle and investment showcases. This year’s edition emphasized Nigeria’s leadership in harmonizing sustainable living, tourism, and real estate innovation.

In the words of Wale Ayilara, Founder, Isimi Lagos:

“Isimi Lagos represents a living model of what is possible when luxury, environmental consciousness, and community-centered development come together. The Polo Festival reflects our commitment to shaping destinations that inspire investment, tourism, and cultural evolution across Africa.”

PAC Asset Management’s sponsorship underscores its dedication to supporting platforms that promote economic growth, responsible investment, and long-term prosperity—core pillars of its wealth management philosophy.