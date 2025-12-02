Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has approved N706.5 million for a new round of scholarships covering students within and outside Nigeria.

The announcement was made on Monday in Maiduguri by Dr Bala Isa, the Executive Secretary of the Borno State Scholarship Board.

Isa said the intervention reflects the governor’s commitment to education, human capital development and the welfare of Borno students.

According to him, the approval spans several categories and takes effect immediately.

“300 orphans of fallen heroes of members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) who have hitherto complemented efforts of the government and the security agencies in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists, 206 students of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, under the Borno State Special Scholarship Scheme, 34 students of Al-Ansar University, Maiduguri and the repatriated students from Sudan, to help them regain academic stability after the crisis formed part of the beneficiaries.”

Support for Nursing Students

Isa added that the scholarship also covers health and professional training needs.

“Additionally, 104 nursing students writing their professional exams at the College of Nursing Sciences, Maiduguri, Upkeep allowance for 523 nursing students for five months and Second tranche payment for 304 Science, Technology, English and Mathematics (STEM) postgraduate students studying in Nigerian universities are to benefit.”

Isa explained that the financial support reinforces the state’s long-term rebuilding strategy.

“This financial intervention by His Excellency underscores the central role education plays in the ongoing reconstruction, rehabilitation, and resettlement efforts across Borno State.

“It is a clear message that no student will be left behind, and every young person willing to pursue education will be supported,” he said.

The Executive Secretary assured that the board will ensure the timely delivery of the funds to all eligible recipients. He said the board is committed to transparency, accountability and ensuring that every naira reaches the students without delay.

What you should know

In 2024, the Borno State government disbursed over N9.7 billion to support students across local and international institutions, reinforcing Governor Babagana Zulum’s long-term education and workforce development agenda.

The funds covered more than 31,000 students, with N4.29 billion allocated to over 30,000 undergraduates in Nigerian universities studying Law, Science, Medicine, Nursing, and Engineering, while N382 million went to 335 postgraduate students pursuing STEM courses locally.

Internationally, N2.32 billion was spent on 132 undergraduates in Medicine and Engineering programs in China and Egypt, and N2.69 billion supported 287 postgraduate STEM students in India and Malaysia.

Current beneficiaries include nearly 1,000 students at the College of Nursing in Maiduguri, 94 at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, 32 medical students at Al-Ansar University, and 392 students at the Federal Polytechnic, Monguno. International scholarship recipients include 150 students in India, with others studying across Malaysia, China, and Egypt, including 10 pursuing MBBS at Jinzhou Medical University, 30 at Anhui Medical University, and 50 in engineering programs at various Chinese universities.