DStv subscribers may lose access to 12 major Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) channels, including CNN, Discovery Channel, and Cartoon Network, from January 1, 2026, if MultiChoice and WBD fail to agree on a new distribution deal.

MultiChoice, now under Canal+ ownership, issued the warning in an email to customers on Monday, noting that the current carriage agreement expires on 31 December 2025.

“While discussions between the parties continue, no agreement has been reached at this stage. If this remains unchanged, a number of Warner Bros. Discovery channels may no longer be available on DStv from 1 January 2026,” the company said.

The 12 channels at risk include: Discovery Channel, CNN International, TLC, Discovery Family, Real Time, TNT Africa, Food Network, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, Cartoon Network, Cartoonito, and Travel Channel.

MultiChoice faces declining subscriber numbers

The warning comes at a time when MultiChoice is dealing with shrinking subscriber figures and deepening financial pressure.

The company lost 2.8 million active linear subscribers over the last two financial years, with 1.2 million lost in 2025 alone, an 8% year-on-year decline split evenly between South Africa and the rest of Africa.

Specifically in Nigeria, Nairametrics reported that Multichoice had lost 1.4 million customers in the last two years amid subscription prices increments.

Meanwhile, the platform is set to lose even more content. Paramount Africa will discontinue BET Africa and MTV Base from 1 January 2026, while CBS Reality and CBS Justice will shut down on 31 December 2025.

A shifting global content landscape

Warner Bros. Discovery itself is undergoing strategic changes and is reportedly attracting interest from potential buyers, including Paramount, Comcast, and Netflix.

Bloomberg reported that both Comcast and Netflix are only interested in the studios (content) and streaming assets, while Paramount’s bid is for the entire business, including its channels.

At the same time, Canal+, MultiChoice’s new parent company, is repositioning DStv for Africa’s streaming wars through price adjustments and a renewed push for premium football rights.

Industry watchers say the potential exit of WBD channels could weaken DStv’s non-sports offering.

What you should know

French company Canal+, had in September this year finalized its acquisition of Multichoice Group in a landmark deal estimated at $3 billion.

The acquisition cemented the combined group’s position as a global media powerhouse serving over 40 million subscribers across nearly 70 countries in Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Together, the companies said they would employ about 17,000 people. Canal+ said it would provide a detailed strategic update, including synergies from the integration, in the first quarter of 2026.

According to Canal+, the combined group would focus heavily on investment in local content, sports broadcasting, and digital innovation, positioning itself as a major player in both traditional pay-TV and the fast-growing streaming market.

The company also plans to leverage MultiChoice’s expertise in navigating African consumer trends and regulatory frameworks to strengthen its operational base across emerging markets.