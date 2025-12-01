Nigeria’s economy maintained measurable momentum in Q3 2025, although overall growth moderated slightly compared with the strong expansion reported in Q2.

Fresh GDP data shows that several key sectors, notably extractive industries, transportation, and financial services, posted robust gains despite persistent inflationary pressures, currency volatility, and other macroeconomic headwinds.

The fastest-growing industries were largely propelled by rising domestic demand, targeted investment in infrastructure and operational efficiencies, and supportive policy interventions across sectors.

While some sectors experienced temporary slowdowns, others (particularly mining, coal, and rail transport) recorded double-digit growth, underscoring pockets of resilience in the economy.

Below, we profile the ten fastest-growing sectors in Nigeria as of Q3 2025, highlighting the drivers and trends shaping their performance.

Q1 2025: 18.46% | Q2 2025: 24.50% Road transport, although among the top 10 growing economy with 10.13% growth in Q3 2025, recorded a notable slowdown from its strong 24.50% expansion in Q2. Despite this moderation, the sector has maintained a positive multi-quarter trajectory throughout 2025. Growth in Q1 (18.46%) and Q2 (24.50%) highlighted rising passenger mobility, expanding ride-hailing penetration, and increased logistics activity driven by e-commerce and FMCG distribution. The softer Q3 outcome reflects the impact of higher transport costs, fuel price volatility, and seasonal moderation in inter-state travel. Nonetheless, the sector’s cumulative 2025 performance still shows robust expansion, supported by improved vehicle availability, stronger urban transportation demand, and the continued role of road networks as the dominant mode of mobility in Nigeria’s economy.