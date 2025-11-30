Nigeria’s pharmaceutical retail sector has continued to grow at a remarkable pace, driven by rising health consciousness, expanding urban centres, and increasing demand for convenient and reliable healthcare services.

By 2025, several pharmacy chains have strengthened their positions as industry leaders, leveraging both extensive physical outlets and advanced digital platforms to serve millions of Nigerians across the country.

The expansion of these pharmacy chains reflects broader growth in Nigeria’s healthcare industry. Increasing consumer expectations, digital transformation, improved supply chains, and regulatory reforms continue to push the sector forward.

As competition intensifies, pharmacy chains are investing heavily in e-commerce, home delivery, telehealth, and integrated care services to meet evolving customer needs.

By 2025, Nigeria’s pharmacy retail market is not only larger but also more innovative, competitive, and customer-focused—setting the stage for even greater transformation in the years ahead.

To determine the largest and most influential pharmacy chains, Nairametrics consulted industry experts, engaged frequent pharmacy users, and analysed online customer reviews to assess their reach, visibility, and overall impact.

Below is a list of the major pharmacy chains shaping Nigeria’s healthcare retail landscape in 2025.

HealthPlus Pharmacy, founded in 1999 by UK-trained pharmacist Bukky George, is one of Nigeria’s most recognisable and expansive pharmaceutical retail chains. As the country’s first integrative pharmacy, HealthPlus combines conventional medicines with wellness products, natural remedies, and lifestyle essentials, setting a benchmark for holistic healthcare retail. The chain provides a wide range of customer-focused services, including asthma support, blood glucose testing, blood pressure checks, medicine-use reviews, travel health services, weight management consultations, among others. With an extensive network of stores across major cities—particularly Lagos and Abuja—HealthPlus has also strengthened its digital footprint through an advanced online shopping platform, offering customers convenience, accessibility, and product variety. In 2021, the company launched the HealthPlus ePharmacy platform, expanding access to quality medicines and professional pharmaceutical care. Through this service, customers can consult pharmacists online via their mobile devices, enhancing remote healthcare support. While HealthPlus prides itself on strong customer service delivery, some customers—especially in Abuja—have reported concerns about staff attitude and occasional delays in delivery. Despite these challenges, the brand remains a dominant player in Nigeria’s pharmacy landscape.