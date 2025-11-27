The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) on Thursday sealed Cornerstone Quarry, a facility managed by Istanbul Quarry in Dutse, Abuja, after a blasting operation sent rocks flying into a nearby school, injuring students and staff.

Eleven students and two staff members of Graceland High School were hurt around 12:30 pm while writing exams, as the flying debris also damaged school buildings and nearby shops.

Mrs Nwamaka Ejiofor, NESREA’s Assistant Director of Press, said the agency acted immediately due to the life-threatening nature of the incident, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The report added that NESREA’s Deputy Director of Conservation Monitoring, Glory Uboh, said preliminary findings showed the quarry violated the National Environmental (Quarrying and Blasting Operations) Regulations 2013, with gaps identified in its operating procedures. She noted that the facility is likely to face sanctions as the agency’s investigation continues.

NESREA’s enforcement activity also extended to Ogun State on the same Thursday, where the agency worked with the Ogun State Ministry of Environment to seal six recycling facilities in the Ogijo community.

The facilities include Hanuchi Manufacturing Ltd, BPL Nigeria Ltd, Metal Manufacturing Nig. Ltd, Vendanta Nigeria Ltd, African Non-Ferrous Industrial Ltd and True Metal Nig. Ltd. They were shut for failing to comply with the National Environmental (Battery Control) Regulations 2024, which outline mandatory safety and environmental standards for operators.

According to NESREA, the facilities did not meet requirements for the safe management of Used Lead Acid Batteries, which cover the treatment of slag and metal residues, proper worker protection and routine blood lead testing for staff members involved in recycling activities.

The agency added that the enforcement followed earlier assessments and sensitisation efforts carried out with Ogun State authorities and partners under the Project for Responsible Battery and Metal Recycling to improve industry compliance and public safety.