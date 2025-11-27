Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has presented a N878 billion Appropriation Bill for the 2026 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

Presenting the proposals tagged “Budget of Consolidation and Sustainability” on Thursday in Bauchi, Mohammed assured members of the House that the budget would be fully implemented.

Governor Mohammed explained that the budget, which adheres to the national chart of accounts, allocates N567 billion (65%) to capital expenditure and N310 billion (35%) to recurrent spending—one of the most capital-intensive budgets in Bauchi’s recent history.

Budget Grows by 41% Over 2025 Estimates

Mohammed said that the 2026 proposed budget was 41.07 per cent higher than the budget presented to the house in 2025.

He attributed the increase to a rise in revenue arising from reforms embarked upon, and the anticipated rise in prices as a result of tax reforms to be implemented in January 2026

Mohammed emphasized that the budget was prepared in line with the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and is fully compliant with the state’s Fiscal Responsibility Law.

He said the government adopted a conservative revenue outlook to ensure all planned projects are practical and achievable.

Sectoral Breakdown: Economic Sector Takes Nearly Half

Breaking down the sector allocation of the budget, Mohammed said that the administrative sector would be allocated N120 billion, representing 13.7 per cent, while the economic sector would gulp N435 billion, representing 49.6 per cent.

He said that the Law and Justice sector would have N12 billion, representing 1.4 per cent, with the social sector getting N310 billion, representing 34.4 per cent.

While appraising the performance of the 2025 budget, Mohammed said that it achieved about 79.1 per cent implementation as of September 2025.

He said that the new budget would achieve nothing less than 85 per cent performance at the end of the fiscal year.

The governor, however, solicited the continuous support of the lawmakers towards the development of the state and the speedy passage of the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law.

Responding, the Speaker, Mr Abubakar Sulaiman, assured that the budget would be speedily scrutinised and passed into law within the shortest time.

Sulaiman commended the governor for the timely presentation of the budget.

He expressed the assembly’s unalloyed commitment to the betterment of the people of the state.

What you should know

In July, Bauchi State Government disclosed that the state’s gypsum and limestone mineral resources have so far attracted over $1.5 million in investment towards the establishment of the state’s cement production company.