Task Systems Limited, a Nigerian technology firm, won the prestigious Microsoft Partner of the Year Award, emerging among 42 winners from over 4,000 contenders across 100 countries.

The company’s success is rooted in nearly four decades of innovation and leadership, with recent global certifications and strategic partnerships reinforcing its position as a trusted ICT powerhouse in Africa.

Under the leadership of CEO Gozy Ijogun, Task Systems is driving Africa’s digital transformation through cutting-edge solutions, cloud technologies, and cybersecurity frameworks, signaling its ambition for continental dominance.

Nigeria made another huge claim on global innovation when Task Systems Limited, a leading indigenous technology firm, clinched the highly coveted Microsoft Partner of the Year Award.

Task was among the 42 awardees from a pool of over 4,000 contenders across 100 countries at a ceremony in San Francisco, California. This achievement marks a significant milestone.

More than just a corporate accolade, the award serves as a powerful rebranding moment for the nation, signalling to the global community that Nigeria remains a credible and promising frontier for world-class innovation and strategic investment.

This honour, bestowed annually by Microsoft, celebrates partners who are revolutionizing their industries through groundbreaking solutions, customer-centric innovation, and measurable business impact. Winning in this highly competitive category is no small feat; it is a testament to almost four decades of resilience, ingenuity, and leadership, qualities deeply embedded in Task Systems’ DNA.

Task Systems, an ICT powerhouse and one of the flagship companies founded by serial entrepreneur Leo Stan Ekeh under the Zinox Group, is not new to trailblazing. Founded 38 years ago, Task Systems quickly evolved into the silent engine room powering Nigeria’s largest corporations. In the late 90s and early 2000s, long before digital infrastructure became a buzzword, Task deployed over 257 highly trained ICT professionals to major conglomerates including Shell, Chevron, Total Plc, and others, ensuring uninterrupted operations at a time when technical expertise was scarce.

Task Systems designed the first-generation enterprise IT architectures in Nigeria, built some of the earliest digital systems for banks and media houses, and has earned a reputation as the go-to systems integrator for mission-critical ICT deployments. It is no wonder the company has accumulated over 27 global awards, and the Microsoft Partner of the Year Award now becomes another jewel in a crown built on years of trust, innovation, and performance.

The company’s recent rise is inseparable from the visionary leadership of Mrs. Gozy Ijogun, its dynamic CEO whose strategic acumen continues to reposition Task Systems for continental dominance.

Mrs. Ijogun, a scholar of global repute, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from University College London (UCL), and Master of Science degree in Accounting, Organizations, and Institutions from the London School of Economics (LSE)

Her track record speaks volumes. Long before she took the helm at Task Systems, she altered Nigeria’s digital trajectory by launching TD-Mobile, the country’s first structured mobile devices distribution company, a move that reshaped the market and improved nationwide access to smart devices.

On April 1st, 2023, she was appointed CEO of Task Systems Ltd with a bold mandate: transform the company into Africa’s leading technology powerhouse. Under her leadership, Task Systems has accelerated innovation, strengthened global partnerships, and deepened its digital solutions footprint across industries.

In line with its reputation for excellence, Task Systems recently secured three globally recognized certifications: ISO/IEC 27001 (Information Security Management Systems); ISO/IEC 22301 (Business Continuity Management); SOC 2 Audit Compliance.

These certifications reinforce the company’s commitment to security, reliability, risk management, and operational discipline, standards that global enterprises demand and Task Systems consistently delivers.

Speaking on the award, Mrs Ijogun expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the partners who have been instrumental to Task Systems’ journey:

“This recognition belongs to every partner who trusted our vision. Our gratitude goes to FGN, Access Bank, CBN, MTN, Dangote Group, Fidelity, Zenith, Sterling, GTCO, Stanbic IBTC, Keystone Bank, NLNG, Chi, Bank of Ghana, the Electricity Company Ghana, and many others who continue to walk this path with us. Their belief in our capability to provide innovative solutions has helped shape Task Systems into the global-standard technology company it is today. We are deeply grateful.”

She emphasized that this achievement will further deepen Task’s commitment to delivering transformative solutions that accelerate innovation across Africa.

Winning the Microsoft Partner of the Year Award is not merely about technical competence, it is about impact. It recognizes partners who transform businesses, support digital growth, deliver measurable value, redefine customer experience, and demonstrate unmatched innovation.

From cloud transformation to enterprise solutions, cybersecurity frameworks, and digital workplace modernization, the company has consistently proven that world-class solutions can indeed come from African soil.

This award signals one thing clearly: Task Systems is not just participating in Africa’s digital revolution; it is leading it. With its decades-long track record as a trusted systems integrator serving Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, Task Systems continues to combine local insight with global expertise. Its commitment to empowering organizations through technology remains unwavering.

From pioneering ICT deployment in Nigeria’s biggest corporations to enabling today’s AI-driven enterprises, Task Systems embodies a culture where innovation meets reliability, where ambition meets execution.

As Task Systems celebrates this milestone, the message is unmistakable: the company is not done; it is only getting started.

Under Gozy Ijogun’s leadership, with Microsoft as a strategic partner, and with a team driven by excellence, Task Systems is setting the pace for the next chapter in Africa’s digital economy.