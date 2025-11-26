China has pledged technical support to help Nigeria modernise and automate operations across its seaports, underscoring a growing partnership between the two countries in the maritime sector.

The pledge was made by China’s Vice Minister of Transport, Li Yang, during a bilateral meeting with Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, on the sidelines of maritime engagements in London, according to an X post by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Wednesday.

China also said it would provide maritime education and capacity-building opportunities for Nigerian youths to strengthen human capital in the sector.

Li Yang additionally confirmed China’s backing for Nigeria in the upcoming International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council election scheduled for 28 November.

“The government of the People’s Republic of China has pledged strong technical and diplomatic support for Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to modernise and automate operations at its seaports, signalling a deepening partnership between both countries in the maritime sector.

“China’s Vice Minister of Transport, Mr Li Yang made the Commitment during a bilateral meeting with Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, on the sidelines of maritime engagements in London,” the post read in part.

More insights

Oyetola highlighted Nigeria’s interest in collaborating with China on port digitalisation, maritime safety, shipbuilding and repair, inland waterways development, seafarer training, blue economy investments, and maritime environmental protection.

He said these areas are key to strengthening Nigeria’s maritime sector. Both countries resolved to enhance technical cooperation and work toward signing a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding to formalise their collaboration.

What you should know

Nigeria’s Apapa and TinCan Island ports, two of the country’s busiest seaports, recently received Federal Government approval of $1 billion for modernisation.

The upgrades are aimed at improving cargo handling, expanding capacity to meet global standards, and introducing a paperless, technology-driven port system to enhance efficiency, reduce turnaround time, and curb corruption.

The focus on Lagos ports has drawn criticism from some quarters, including Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, who warned that the concentration of port activities in Lagos contributes to chronic congestion, high demurrage costs, and environmental pressures that undermine trade efficiency.

In response, Minister Oyetola said the government has begun procurement processes for similar modernisation projects at ports outside Lagos. He emphasized that the Lagos upgrades are part of a broader 10-year marine and blue economy strategy designed to strengthen port operations nationwide.

China’s technical expertise and experience in port modernisation are expected to support Nigeria in bridging these gaps, improving operational efficiency, and boosting competitiveness in regional and global maritime trade.