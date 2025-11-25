Nigerian Army troops have intercepted more than 108 kilograms of cannabis and arrested a suspected drug courier on a major highway connecting Ekiti and Kogi states, military officials said Tuesday.

According to a statement from the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, the seizure occurred on Monday along the Kabba-Obajana road when soldiers conducting a routine stop-and-search on a Toyota Camry discovered 10 sacks of cannabis weighing a total of 108.8 kilograms.

The vehicle was driven by a man identified as a key courier in what authorities described as a larger drug trafficking network.

What they said

“The troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against banditry and drug trafficking in Kogi,” said Lt. Hassan Abdullahi, the brigade’s spokesperson. “The consignment of cannabis, originating from Ekiti State, represents a substantial financial resource for criminal networks and poses a serious threat to public safety.”

Military officials said the search was prompted in part by the discovery of a branded police hat and belt displayed on the vehicle’s dashboard, which raised suspicion among the troops. A thorough inspection revealed the concealed cannabis, prompting the suspect’s arrest.

Authorities noted that large-scale drug movements like this not only finance criminal networks but also contribute to the escalation of banditry and other violent activities in Kogi and neighboring regions. “Preliminary investigations indicate that operations of this scale have broader security implications,” Lt. Abdullahi said.

What you should know

Following the seizure, the army handed over the suspect and the confiscated drugs to the Kogi State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution. Officials emphasized that the operation reflects ongoing collaboration between military and law enforcement agencies to curb illicit drug trade in the region.

The Nigerian Army has long cited the link between drug trafficking and the financing of organized crime, including armed banditry and kidnappings, particularly in the central and northern parts of the country. By intercepting consignments like this, military authorities say they aim to disrupt the financial networks that sustain criminal activity while safeguarding communities along key transit routes.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to supporting national efforts to eliminate drug trafficking, address the factors fueling banditry, and maintain a secure environment for citizens,” Lt. Abdullahi added.

The arrest and seizure come amid growing concerns over the spread of cannabis and other illicit substances in Nigeria, which authorities say are increasingly intertwined with violent crime. The NDLEA has pledged to pursue a thorough investigation, and further details about the suspect’s network are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.