Governor Francis Nwifuru has presented a N884.87 billion budget proposal for 2026, which he described as the largest in Ebonyi’s history.

He presented the budget, christened the “Budget of Actualisation and Hope,” to the State House of Assembly in Abakaliki on Tuesday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The proposal allocates 84.7% to capital expenditure, totaling N749.49 billion, while 15.3% is set aside for recurrent spending, amounting to N135.38 billion.

“Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi on Tuesday presented an N884.87 billion Appropriation Bill for the 2026 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

Presenting the Budget Christened “Budget of Actualisation and Hope”, to the assembly in Abakaliki, the governor said that the budget was anchored on the government’s People’s Charter of Needs philosophy,” the NAN report read in part.

It added, “The governor disclosed that the capital component of the budget accounted for N749.49 billion or 84.7%, while recurrent expenditure stood at N135.38 billion representing 15.3%.”

The proposal showed that sectoral allocations are as follows: the economic sector would receive N492.9 billion, or 55.7% of the budget, the social sector N247.97 billion, or 28%, and the administrative sector N137.37 billion, or 15.5%. The law and justice sector was allocated N5.03 billion, while the regional sector received N1.56 billion.

More insights

Funding for the budget is projected from FAAC allocations at 53.1%, independent revenue at 5.5%, and capital development funds including grants and donor-assisted inflows at 37.5%. Borrowing, the governor said, will target productive assets rather than recurrent obligations.

Nwifuru noted that the 2026 budget prioritises infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, industrialisation, youth development, and support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

On 2025 activities, the governor reported that the state paid salaries on time, settled inherited pensions, and provided financial support to more than 5,000 beneficiaries.

In education, investments included the University of Information, Communication and Technology at Oferekpe Agbaja, the University of Aeronautic Engineering at Ezza, construction of 43 model secondary schools, and the award of over 1,000 postgraduate scholarships.

In healthcare, free maternal services for pregnant women continued and additional health workers were recruited. Agricultural interventions included mechanisation support, fertiliser distribution, revival of the Nkaliki Hatchery, and construction of a feed mill.

Infrastructure projects during the year included the VANCO flyover and tunnel, township road rehabilitation, and rural road works. He revealed that Ebonyi State Government is also moving ahead with plans to develop an industrial city and cement factory.