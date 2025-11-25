The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has opened applications for mid-level roles within the Federal Fire Service, calling on qualified public sector workers to apply within one week of the announcement.

The information was disclosed in a notice e-signed by A M Jibril, Maj Gen (Rtd) and dated 25th November 2025.

According to the Board, the openings cover several mid-management ranks within the Federal Fire Service. These include:

Deputy Controller of Fire (DCF), CONPASS 14

Assistant Controller of Fire, CONPASS 13

Chief Superintendent of Fire, CONPASS 12

Superintendent of Fire, CONPASS 11

Deputy Superintendent of Fire, CONPASS 10

The Board said eligible candidates should submit applications through the Board’s EMAIL: info@cdcfib.gov.ng within one week of the publication.

It also warned that “multiple applications will automatically disqualify a candidate.”

Application method

Applicants are required to email scanned copies of all documents in PDF format to the designated Board email.

The Board stressed that applications must be submitted via the dedicated Board’s email and documents must be submitted in PDF format, not later than 15th December 2025.

It further noted that this application is absolutely free.

Who is eligible?

The CDCFIB stated that only serving employees in Federal, State, or Local Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) are eligible to apply.

Other conditions include:

Minimum height of 1.65m for men and 1.60m for women

Physical and mental fitness

Application must be sent to the Secretary to the Board via dedicated e-mail: info@cdcfib.gov.ng

Letter of Identification from Local Government of origin

Evidence of Confirmation of Appointment

Three years APER/PMS

Certified True Copy of Record of Service

No criminal record

Copies of all previous appointment letters

Medical Certificate of Fitness from a government-recognised hospital

Applicants must be free from financial embarrassment

The Board added that personnel of the Paramilitary Services are not eligible to apply.

The recruitment drive provides an opportunity for civil servants already in government service to advance into mid-level leadership roles within the Federal Fire Service. It also reinforces the government’s policy of internal recruitment for sensitive security positions

What you should know

The Federal Fire Service is the national body responsible for preventing, controlling, and responding to fire emergencies in Nigeria. Its mandate includes extinguishing fires, rescuing victims, and protecting lives and property.

It also has a training arm, the National Fire Academy, which works to build the capacity of firefighters across the country.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, the FFS reported that it saved assets worth N319 billion and rescued 162 people in just three months, with urban response times improving from 15 minutes to about 10 minutes.