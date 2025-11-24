MDR Investments, the investment arm of Maser Group, is a dynamic $500 million fund redefining economic possibilities across Africa and emerging markets.

Led by visionary entrepreneur Prateek Suri – Founder of the global technology brand Maser and widely regarded as one of the most influential Indians shaping Africa’s investment landscape, the investment firm deploys up to $2 billion cumulatively across strategic ventures, backing high-impact sectors such as infrastructure, mining, shipping, technology, AI-driven enterprises, and data center development.

Across the continent, MDR Investments has supported major development and mining projects in Zambia, Ghana, Tanzania, and the Central African Republic, working directly with governments through PPP (Public Private Partnership) frameworks to responsibly unlock mineral assets, strengthen national value chains, and accelerate sustainable economic growth.

Nigeria remains a priority market for the fund, with active engagements across energy, logistics, solid minerals, emerging technology ecosystems, and AI-based public sector digitization. MDR is also exploring port infrastructure, creative industry financing, and next-generation data center expansion, aligning with Nigeria’s vision to attract foreign direct investment and diversify its economic base.

Expanding globally, MDR recently entered Mendoza, Argentina, through a strategic copper mining partnership, further solidifying its position as a cross-continent investment powerhouse.

At the heart of this growth is Prateek Suri, whose journey into Africa began accidentally through an early electronics shipment, an unexpected turn that evolved into one of the region’s most remarkable entrepreneurial success stories. From building Maser into a technology force to driving investment-led nation building, Suri has become a key architect of Africa’s new economic era.

Under his leadership, MDR Investments functions not just as a capital provider but as a nation-building catalyst, enabling innovation, driving large-scale transformation, and empowering African countries, including Nigeria, to unlock long-term, scalable prosperity.