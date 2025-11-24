Chams Holding Company Plc has listed 1,955,910,000 additional ordinary shares on the Daily Official List of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), boosting its market capitalisation to N21 billion.

The company confirmed the listing via a notification issued on the NGX to Trading Licence Holders last week ended Friday, November 21.

According to the notification, the additional listed shares resulted from a private placement in which Chams issued about 2 billion ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each at N1.87 per share.

This exercise lifts the company’s total issued and fully paid-up shares from 4,696,060,000 to 6,651,970,000 and thus improves the company’s capital base for further investment in digital infrastructure, identity verification technologies, and expansion initiatives across its subsidiaries.

Recent share performance

The stock has shown considerable volatility in recent months. Chams reached a year high of N4.67 on October 7 but retreated to N3.15 by November 21, slightly recovering from a N3.00 low recorded on November 11.

The company’s shares closed the last trading session on Friday, November 21, 2025, at N3.15 per share, representing a 1.6% rise from the previous close of N3.10.

Despite a turbulent quarter, the stock remains one of the year’s outperformers, advancing 58.3% year-to-date from its opening price of N1.99.

However, analysts caution investors about the stock’s short-term performance. Chams has shed 20% of its value over the last four weeks.

Trading activity remains robust

Chams remains an active equity on the NGX, ranking 13th most traded over the past three months (August 25 – November 21, 2025).

During this period, investors exchanged 889 million shares in 27,956 deals, amounting to a transaction value of N3.25 billion.

Daily activity averaged 14.1 million shares, showcasing sustained liquidity and investor interest.

The three-month period saw a high of 44 million shares traded on October 13, while November 7 recorded a low of 3.29 million shares.

Financial performance

Chams Holding Company Plc recorded N13.45 billion in revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, slightly higher than N13.12 billion in the same period of 2024.

However, higher costs and a sharp rise in finance expenses weighed on profitability, with profit after tax declining to N500.7 million, compared to N1.08 billion a year earlier.

On the balance sheet, total assets stood at N20.66 billion, while total equity increased to N10.56 billion, supported by improved retained earnings and non-controlling interests.

This strengthened equity base is now further reinforced by the recent private placement, which raised Chams’ issued share capital from 4.69 billion to 6.65 billion shares.

The company reported earnings per share of 9.17 kobo for the nine-month 2025 compared to the 19.10 kobo in 9M 2024.

With the increase in issued shares from 4.69 billion to 6.65 billion units following the private placement, the enlarged share base will, of course, dilute future EPS.

The bottom line

The company must either earn significantly more or deploy private-placement funds into high-return projects to offset dilution and strengthen per-share value for investors.