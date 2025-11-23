The hospitality industry in Northern Nigeria is growing, but it faces a unique set of challenges compared to the southern region. Cities like Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Jos, Bauchi, and Sokoto have seen increasing demand for quality hotels due to business travel, government functions, and tourism. However, the market is still developing in terms of infrastructure, modern facilities, and luxury-standard services.
Many hotels in the North are operated by dedicated entrepreneurs who have invested heavily to bring international-standard accommodation and amenities to the region.
While there are standout properties offering five-star comfort, conference facilities, and recreational options, some areas still lack the variety and consistency seen in Lagos or Abuja’s southern hotels.
Despite these challenges, the sector shows promise. Investors are improving facilities, expanding brands, and tapping into the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) market.
Northern hospitality often emphasizes local culture, cuisine, and community engagement, giving it a distinct identity compared to other parts of the country.
Owner: Chief (Dr.) Vincent Amechi Obianodo, MON
State: Abuja
Rockview Hotels is a Nigerian-owned hospitality group with properties in Abuja and Lagos. Founded in 1996, the company operates over 500 rooms across four locations: Rockview Classic and Rockview Royale in Abuja, and Rockview Festac and Rockview Apapa in Lagos. The group caters to both luxury leisure and corporate clients, offering rooms, suites, and serviced apartments.
The company is chaired by Chief (Dr.) Vincent Amechi Obianodo, MON, with Ugbor Vincent serving as Group General Manager since 1997. He is also the founder of the Young Shall Grow Group, a leading transportation company in Nigeria. Born in Neni, Anambra State, He spent his early life in his hometown before moving to Kano state in search of greener pastures.
Rockview Hotels has expanded steadily through property additions and new developments, including apartment-style accommodations in Abuja and Lagos.
Its portfolio emphasizes premium accommodations, conference and event facilities, and leisure amenities. The group’s strategic focus is on strengthening its brand presence in Nigeria’s major urban centers and maintaining high-quality service standards to attract corporate and high-end leisure clientele.
Leave a Reply