Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has declared that the country is ready to serve as a regional marketplace and accessible gateway to West Africa and the continent at large.

She made the statement at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Nigeria International Trade Fair, which commenced on Friday at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex.

The fair runs from November 21 to November 30 under the theme: ‘Trade, Technology and Transformation: Digital Trade Fair for Economic and Industrial Growth.’

“This year, during our visit to several African and global trade fairs, we observed strong and growing interest in partnering with Nigerian products and enterprises. We are ready,” she said.

Expanding regional trade and collaboration

Oduwole revealed that Nigeria’s trade with other African nations grew by 14 percent in the first half of 2025, describing the growth as a clear indication of the continent’s vast opportunities.

She emphasized that the Federal Government remains committed to deepening regional engagement, strengthening collaboration, and showcasing African enterprise.

“This trade fair is more than an exhibition. It is a testament to the resilience of our economy and a reminder that even in challenging times, our commitment to growth, collaboration, and partnership remain unwavering,” she said.

MSMEs at the heart of economic growth

The Minister acknowledged the contributions of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), stressing that they remain central to Nigeria’s economic development. She encouraged entrepreneurs to leverage the fair to explore innovations, products, and services.

Echoing this, Vera Ndanusa, Executive Director of the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex Management Board, said the fair aims to enhance Nigeria’s commercial landscape by showcasing technological advancements in digital trade and industry.

She added that efforts are ongoing to make participation more affordable for SMEs, women-led enterprises, and young entrepreneurs.

“Our goal is straightforward yet profound: to create and sustain an environment where trade thrives, businesses can scale, and investment can flow easily. We are not simply managers of physical space, we are custodians of a national gateway to economic opportunity,” Ndanusa said.

Legislative support for ease of doing business

Chairman of the House Committee on Commerce, Munir Ahmed, reaffirmed the National Assembly’s recognition of the private sector, particularly MSMEs, as the engine of Nigeria’s economy.

He noted that lawmakers are working to pass and amend vital legislation that promotes ease of doing business and creates a competitive environment.

“We are streamlining regulatory bottlenecks and reinforcing essential infrastructure to make business operations simpler and more predictable,” Ahmed stated.

He further explained that through the Nigeria First policy, ministries and agencies are being directed to prioritize locally manufactured goods in public procurement.

“This is our clear statement. We must buy Nigeria to build Nigeria,” he said.

Ahmed also disclosed that the bill establishing a weights and measures sector is at an advanced stage, stressing that quality standards are essential for consumer trust and international competitiveness.

More insight

With strong participation from African showcases and international trade missions, the Nigeria International Trade Fair continues to serve as a platform for innovation, collaboration, and investment.

The fair underscores Nigeria’s ambition to remain a resilient economy and a strategic hub for regional and global trade.