The Lagos State Government announced that several major routes in Ikeja would be temporarily closed on Saturday, November 22, 2025, to facilitate the Capital City Race scheduled to take place between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

The disclosure, issued in a statement signed by Bolanle Ogunlola, Director of Public Affairs, on November 20, 2025, was shared via the official X account of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation.

The 10km event, organised by the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) in partnership with the Capital City Race organisers, will require traffic diversions along the designated race corridor.

According to the advisory, the race will start at the Ikeja Shopping Mall and proceed through Billings Way, Kudirat Abiola Way, the Opebi Link Bridge, Adeniyi Jones and Oba Akran, near the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), before ending at Arch Bishop Vining Memorial Church on Oba Akinjobi Way.

The government explained that the temporary closure would be implemented in phases to minimise disruption for residents and commuters within the Ikeja axis.

The statement added that while the affected roads would not be fully shut down for the entire duration of the race, movement would be restricted at specific intervals as runners advance along the 10km route.

This approach, according to the statement, was designed to maintain a steady flow of traffic around adjoining streets while still ensuring the safety of participants.

The statement further revealed that a joint team of traffic personnel from the Nigerian Police, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be strategically positioned to guide motorists, enforce diversions, and respond swiftly to any incidents.

Commuters were urged to plan their movements early, use alternative routes where possible, and comply with all instructions from officials on the ground.

Motorists were also advised to exercise patience throughout the exercise, as the temporary closure forms part of a coordinated traffic management effort to support the smooth running of the Capital City Race.