The Nigerian All-Share Index extended its decline on Thursday, 20 November, dropping 458.98 points to end the session at 144,187.03.

This marks a 0.32% decline from the previous day’s close of 144,646.01, alongside a noticeable drop in market activity.

Trading volume fell sharply to 349.2 million shares, down from 892 million shares recorded the previous day.

Market capitalization also tracked the downturn, slipping to N91.70 trillion across 18,753 deals, compared with N92.00 trillion previously.

NCR and ROYALEX topped the gainers’ chart, rising 10.00% and 7.57% respectively.

Meanwhile, NEIMETH and OMATEK led the losers, each shedding 10.00%.

On the activity chart, FIDELITYBK and FCMB recorded the highest trading volumes for the day.

Market summary Current ASI: 144,187.03

Previous ASI: 144,646.1

Day Change: -0.32%

Year-to-Date Performance: +40.09%

Volume Traded: 349.2 million shares

Market Cap: N91.70 trillion. Top 5 gainers NCR: Up 10.00% to N37.40

ROYALEX: Up 7.57% to N1.99

CILEASING: Up 6.00% to N5.30

LIVINGTRUST: Up 3.87% to N3.49

RTBRISCOE: Up 3.55% to N3.50 Top 5 losers NEIMETH: Down 10.00% to N4.95

OMATEK: Down 10.00% to N1.17

TANTALIZERS: Down 9.75% to N2.50

INTENEGINS: Down 9.62% to N2.35

WEMABANK: Down 8.63 to N18.00

Trading volume

FIDELITYBK led the activity chart with 54.2 million shares, followed by FCMB with 30.3 million shares.

TANTALIZER ranked third with 29.7 million shares, while GTCO and ACCESSCORP completed the top five with 25.6 million and 17.9 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, GTCO dominated the session with trades worth N2.1 billion.

FIDELITYBK followed with N1.03 billion, while ZENITHBANK recorded deals totaling N820 million.

MTNN posted N627.4 million in value traded, and ARADEL rounded out the top five with N541 million.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs, Nigerian Breweries slipped 2.14%, while International Breweries dipped 0.83%.

On the FUGAZ side, ACCESSCORP fell 3%, UBA declined 2.63%, GTCO lost 0.71%, and ZENITHBANK closed 0.59% lower.

FIRSTHOLDCO, however, managed a modest gain of 0.33%.

Market outlook

The Nigerian All-Share Index remains under sustained bearish pressure, with room for further downside if weak sentiment persists.

Even so, a rebound in mid- and large-cap stocks could support a recovery and help the index reclaim levels above 150,000 in the near term.