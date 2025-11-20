International Energy Insurance Plc (IEI Plc) has announced an ambitious N22 billion capital raise, marking a pivotal phase in its transformation and post-restructuring growth strategy.

The company also confirmed that Mr. Olasupo Sogelola stepped down as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer effective November 12, 2025, closing a tenure credited with driving IEI’s turnaround, while the Board appointed Dr. Joyce M. Odiachi as Acting Managing Director.

According to the company, plans are in advanced stages to embark on a N22 billion recapitalisation drive, positioning the company for a stronger competitive future in the evolving insurance landscape.

N22 billion capital raise to deepen growth strategy

The capital raise forms a core element of its restructuring programme and is expected to improve solvency, enhance underwriting capacity, and enable strategic expansion, particularly within the energy and general insurance segments.

The recapitalisation follows several landmark achievements that underpin investor confidence. These include successful relisting on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and the full repayment and exit of the Daewoo loan, which had been a longstanding burden on the company’s finances.

The exit has notably cleaned up IEI’s balance sheet, paving the way for the capital raise to be deployed toward innovation, product development, and operational capacity enhancement.

Backed by the Norrenberger Financial Group, its parent shareholder, IEI Plc has integrated financial discipline and strengthened its governance structure, setting the stage for long-term market leadership.

The upcoming recapitalisation is expected to consolidate its footing among tier-two insurers, positioning it for improved regulatory compliance ahead of anticipated sector reforms.

Leadership transition

The leadership transition comes at a critical juncture as the company moves into an expansionary phase. Dr. Joyce Odiachi, an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in risk management, compliance, technical operations, and business transformation, has been appointed Acting MD pending the confirmation of a substantive CEO.

A Fellow of the Insurance Institute of Nigeria (FIIN) and Risk Managers Society (FRMN), Dr. Odiachi is widely recognised for her expertise in corporate performance transformation and governance improvement. Her appointment is expected to reinforce operational stability during the capital raise and provide continuity following the exit of Mr. Sogelola.

Under his stewardship, IEI Plc recorded significant improvements, including operational restructuring, investor confidence restoration, and enhanced performance visibility. His leadership marked a period of “growth, resilience and strategic progress,” according to the company.

Market repositioning and post-turnaround momentum

IEI Plc’s transformation has earned it industry recognition through multiple awards for corporate governance and service efficiency, enhancing its profile as a future-ready insurer. Established in 1969 as Nigeria’s pioneering energy-focused insurance provider, the company now offers broad-based insurance solutions while retaining its niche expertise.

The leadership transition and capital raise underscore a shift from turnaround to growth scaling. Analysts expect the recapitalisation to accelerate IEI’s strategic repositioning, enhance investor value, and enable technology-driven innovation.

As the company moves into its next phase, stakeholders anticipate that Dr. Odiachi will drive performance-led execution across the recapitalisation, operational optimisation, and stakeholder engagement fronts—setting IEI Plc on a path toward sustainable profitability and market leadership.