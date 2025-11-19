Meta, in partnership with leading global and regional telecommunications giants, has announced the completion and activation of the core 2Africa subsea cable system.

The company said the infrastructure built in partnership with Bayobab (MTN Group), Orange, center3, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone Group and WIOCC, is poised to transform internet access for more than 3 billion people, including Africa’s 1.4 billion population over the next decade.

According to Meta, the Cable, stretching across three continents and 33 countries, is now the world’s longest open-access subsea cable, and the first to link East and West Africa in one continuous loop connecting Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and Europe.

Boost to Africa’s internet capacity

The 2Africa system brings more subsea capacity than all existing African subsea cables combined, positioning the continent for a new era of faster, more reliable and more affordable connectivity.

The technology powering 2Africa promises major improvements for consumers, enterprises and public institutions, and lays the groundwork for next-generation cloud and AI-driven services.

“The completion of 2Africa is a monumental achievement—not just for Meta, but for the entire continent,” Vice President, Public Policy, Africa, Middle East & Türkiye at Meta, said Kojo Boakye.

“This project demonstrates what’s possible when vision, investment and collaboration come together—unlocking new opportunities for millions of Africans, empowering businesses and helping to accelerate economic growth.”

Meta said the initiative reaffirms its long-term commitment to Africa’s digital transformation, especially as the continent positions itself for AI-driven economic growth and digital inclusion.

Collaboration across sectors and countries

The 2Africa consortium blends public and private sector expertise, demonstrating how cross-border collaboration can deliver infrastructure at an unprecedented scale.

With the core system now active, millions of Africans are expected to experience better internet speeds, improved network reliability and wider access to online services.

Businesses are also set to benefit from stronger connectivity, boosting innovation, competitiveness and cross-border digital trade.

The launch event drew participation from senior government and regulatory officials from across the continent, including the Minister of Post, Telecoms and Digital Economy of the DRC, Hon. Jose Mpanda Kabangu, and regulators from Tanzania, Côte d’Ivoire, South Africa, Mozambique, Angola, and others. Officials from Kenya and Nigeria also attended the ceremony.

“Completing the core 2Africa system is a milestone for open, reliable capacity spanning three continents,” said Vice President, Network Investments at Meta, Alex-Handrah Aime.

“We built 2Africa to be open by design so more providers can connect and people and businesses can get faster, more dependable service. Under the surface, it’s engineered for scale, reliability and to power the next wave of cloud and AI experiences,” he added.

What you should know

Last February, one of Meta’s partners, MTN Group’s Bayobab, announced the landing of the 2Africa Cable in Nigeria in partnership with MTN Nigeria, with a landing station at Mopo-Onibeju Lekki area of Lagos.

This added to the number of major subsea cables that have landed on the shores of Nigeria, which include MainOne, SAT-3, Glo-2, ACE, WACS, Equiano, and the Nigeria Cameroon Submarine Cable System (NCSCS).

These cables connect the country to global internet backbones and support economic development through increased digital connectivity.