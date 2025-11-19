Leadway Holdings Limited has completed the acquisition of 100% equity interest in Pensions Alliance Limited (PAL), following regulatory approval from the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

The transaction marks a significant consolidation in Nigeria’s pension industry and positions Leadway as one of the largest and most resilient pension fund administrators in the country.

In a formal notice to clients, Leadway confirmed the completion of the acquisition and outlined the next steps in the integration process.

“We are pleased to inform you that following approval of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Leadway Holdings’ acquisition of PAL Pensions has now been officially completed,” the company stated.

“The completion of this transaction signifies our journey to being part of an even stronger, larger, and more diversified financial ecosystem, and we are excited about the future.”

Integration underway, client assurance maintained

Leadway emphasized that the next phase will involve the integration of PAL Pensions with Leadway Pension PFA Limited under regulatory oversight. The company assured clients that their pension accounts remain safe, secure, and fully compliant with all regulatory standards.

“What this means for you is simple. Your pension account remains safe, secure, and fully compliant with all regulatory requirements and standards,” the statement read.

The company added that there will be no immediate changes to account access or service channels. “Both organisations will be working closely to ensure a smooth and transparent transition that protects your interests at every step. All channels for contacting us and engaging our services remain fully intact.”

Strategic Growth and Industry Impact

The acquisition, first announced in September, includes the transfer of ownership from FSDH Holding Company Limited and Africa Alliance Insurance PLC. PAL Pensions, a leading Pension Fund Administrator, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary and surpassed N1 trillion in Assets Under Management (AUM). Leadway described the acquisition as a strategic move aligned with its long-term vision of diversification and sustainable growth.

A statement on Leadway’s website noted that the integration of PAL with Leadway Pensure creates a robust platform with enhanced capacity to deliver value to Nigerians.

“The combined strength in governance, innovation, and customer reach promotes the collective goal of financial inclusion, delivers long-term value to stakeholders, and contributes to the stability of Nigeria’s financial sector,” the company said.

Leadership perspectives on the acquisition

Group Managing Director of Leadway Holdings, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, described the acquisition as a reaffirmation of the company’s commitment to the future of Nigeria’s pension industry.

“This milestone is more than a transaction—it is a reaffirmation of our belief in the future of Nigeria’s pension industry and our responsibility to help contribute to its growth,” he said.

“By bringing PAL and Leadway Pensure together, we are building not only scale, but resilience, trust, and broader access for more Nigerians to create wealth.”

Group Managing Director of FSDH, Segun Odusanya, echoed the strategic importance of the move.

“This decision reflects our long-term strategy to sharpen our portfolio focus while ensuring PAL Pensions is well-positioned for sustainable growth,” he said. He expressed confidence in Leadway’s vision and strength, affirming that PAL is being entrusted into capable hands.

Managing Director of PAL Pensions, Sa’adu Jijji, added: “Our transition into the Leadway ecosystem opens the door to industry-focused collaboration that is bound to deliver a wider range of financial solutions, more growth, greater impact and enhanced value for all stakeholders in PAL Pensions.”

With regulatory approvals secured, Leadway Holdings is now poised to expand its footprint across Nigeria’s financial services landscape. The unification of PAL and Leadway Pensure marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of the pension industry, creating a platform anchored on governance, trust, and customer value.

As the integration progresses, stakeholders can expect enhanced service delivery, broader financial access, and a stronger foundation for long-term retirement planning.