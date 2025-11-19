The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has disbursed a total of N2.094 trillion in revenue for October 2025 to the Federal Government, state governments, and Local Government Councils (LGCs).

The distribution was finalized at the FAAC meeting held on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and made available to newsmen by Bawa Mokwa, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), the total distributable revenue of N2.094 trillion comprised N1.376 trillion in distributable statutory revenue, N670.303 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT), and N47.870 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL).

The communiqué said that the total gross revenue of N2.934 trillion was available in October.

It said that total deduction for cost of collection was N115.278 billion, while total transfers, interventions, refunds and savings were N724.603 billion.

“Gross statutory revenue of N2.164 trillion was received for the month of October. This was higher than the sum of N2.128 trillion received in September 2025 by N36.832 billion.

“Gross revenue of N719.827 billion was available from the VAT. This is lower than the N872.630 billion available in September by N152.803 billion,” it said.

FG receives N758 billion

The communiqué said that from the N2.094 trillion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received a total sum of N758.405 billion, and the state governments received N689.120 billion.

It said that the LGCs received N505.803 billion, while the sum of N141.359 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting states as derivation revenue.

“On the N1.376 trillion distributable statutory revenue, the Federal Government received N650.680 billion and the state governments received N330.033 billion.

“The LGCs received N254.442 billion and the sum of N141.359 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting States as derivation revenue,” it said.

It said that from the N670.303 billion VAT revenue, the Federal Government received N100.545 billion, the state governments received N335.152 billion, and the LGCs received N234.606 billion.

It said that a total sum of N7.180 billion was received by the Federal Government from the N47.870 billion EMTL, the state governments received N23.935 billion, and the LGCs received N16.755 billion.

What you should know

In recent times, FAAC allocations to sub-national governments have increased significantly.

This has prompted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to express concern that the monthly allocations from FAAC are fueling excess liquidity in the banking system, which poses risks to price stability.

The FAAC’s monthly revenue allocation remains a critical mechanism for Nigeria’s fiscal federalism, ensuring that the three tiers of government have funds to meet their financial obligations and deliver services to citizens.