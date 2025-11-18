President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Wednesday for a two-country working visit to South Africa and Angola, where he will participate in two major international summits.

According to a statement released by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu’s first stop will be Johannesburg to attend the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit.

From there, he will proceed to Luanda for the African Union–European Union (AU–EU) Summit.

Invitation to attend

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, who currently serves as President of the G20, extended the invitation to President Tinubu to participate in this year’s summit.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had also invited Tinubu to attend the 2024 summit in Rio de Janeiro during Brazil’s presidency of the group.

The G20 Summit, scheduled for November 22–23 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, will convene leaders of the world’s major economies, including representatives from the European Union, the African Union, global financial institutions, and other strategic partners.

Plenary sessions

Themed “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,” the two-day event will feature three plenary sessions focusing on:

Inclusive and Sustainable Growth

Building Resilient Economies through Trade, Financing for Development, and Debt Sustainability

Global Resilience, including Disaster Risk Reduction, Climate Change, Just Energy Transitions, Food Systems, Critical Minerals, Decent Work, and Artificial Intelligence

President Tinubu is also expected to hold several bilateral meetings aimed at advancing the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and strengthening regional and international cooperation on peace, security, and development.

7th AU–EU Summit

Following the G20 Summit, the President will travel to Luanda for the 7th AU–EU Summit, scheduled for November 24–25, 2025.

The meeting will bring together Heads of State, young leaders, innovators, and civil society groups from both continents to discuss shared challenges and opportunities.

Discussions will focus on climate action, inclusive development, infrastructure, digital transformation, the creative economy, manufacturing, and agribusiness. The summit aims to generate actionable recommendations to deepen AU–EU cooperation across these strategic sectors.

More insight

President Tinubu will be accompanied by senior government officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake; Minister of Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole; and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.

The President is expected to return to Nigeria at the end of the engagements.

What you should know

Last month, Tinubu attended the Aqaba Process Heads of State and Government Meeting held in Rome, Italy.

The high-level summit, convened on Wednesday, October 15, at the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome, focused on strengthening regional and international cooperation to combat terrorism and violent extremism, with a particular emphasis on West Africa.

On the sidelines of the conference, President Tinubu held a series of bilateral engagements. He first met with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, where both leaders discussed ways to enhance Nigeria–Italy cooperation in areas of economic development and security.