Nigeria’s leading oil and gas companies closed the 9-month period ended September 2025 with a combined cash balance of N1.48 trillion.

This marks a 0.76% rise from the N1.46 trillion recorded in the same period of 2023, reflecting an uptick in cash and bank balances across the sector.

Cash in the bank represents funds a company can access immediately, whether sitting in regular bank accounts or short-term deposits.

It is a vital indicator of financial strength, showing how quickly a company can meet its obligations, pursue growth opportunities, or cushion itself against unexpected shocks.

In financial statements, this appears under “cash and cash equivalents” on the balance sheet, covering not only physical cash but also near-cash assets that can be converted into liquid funds within a short period.

For this report, we rank Nigeria’s leading oil and gas companies by their cash and bank balances for the period ended September 30, 2025.

Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc occupies the 7th position with N614.8 million in cash and bank balances, a dramatic leap from the N25.7 million reported at the end of 2024. Its liquid position sits within N15.8 billion in current assets, which slipped 3.7%, largely powered by trade and other receivables of N15.2 billion. Current liabilities rose to N11.1 billion, an 8.21% uptick, mainly due to trade and other payables of N6.9 billion. With a quick ratio of 1.42, Japaul Gold is well positioned to meet its short-term obligations, comfortably above the 1.00 benchmark. The company posted a pre-tax profit of N496.2 million, slightly lower than the previous year’s N578.1 million, despite generating a much stronger N2.6 billion in revenue, up 24.09%. Admin expenses, however, clipped overall profitability. However, a bright spot emerged in operating cash flow, which flipped from a N335.8 million outflow last year to an impressive N737.3 million inflow.