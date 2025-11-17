The Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) has finalised discussions with leading Chinese Manufacturer Endurance Group to make available 500 CNG refuelling stations across Nigeria for the next three years.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting in Abuja, the Executive Director of MDGIF, Mr. Oluwole Adama, said discussions focused on establishing a robust, government-backed Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that will accelerate nationwide deployment of CNG infrastructure.

“The collaboration underscores the parties’ commitment to accelerating Nigeria’s transition to cleaner fuels by addressing infrastructure gaps across the country’s CNG value chain,” he said.

He announced that the new entity, known as the Compressed Natural Gas Auto Mobility Infrastructure Company (CAM InfraCo), will serve as the implementing vehicle for the extensive infrastructure project.

“Under this agreement, we will set-up the Compressed Natural Gas Auto Mobility Infrastructure Company (CAM InfraCo) which will be used to deploy 500 integrated CNG refuelling stations, develop LCNG gas supply infrastructure, and provide CNG and LNG transportation trucks with truck-mounted cascades, forming a virtual pipeline across all states nationwide,” Adama stated.

What this means

The agreement between MDGIF and China’s Endurance Group marks one of the most ambitious steps yet toward building a fully functional compressed natural gas (CNG) ecosystem in Nigeria.

Also, by creating CAM InfraCo as a dedicated implementation company, the Federal Government is signaling a shift from small, fragmented CNG projects to a large-scale, coordinated national rollout backed by public–private investment.

The deployment of 500 integrated CNG stations over three years means that CNG adoption—previously limited by infrastructure—could finally move into the mainstream. The inclusion of LCNG plants, gas supply infrastructure, and virtual pipeline trucks ensures that even states without existing pipeline networks will have access to cleaner, cheaper gas fuel.

With MDGIF already committing over N287 billion to gas infrastructure nationwide, this deal positions CNG as a central pillar of Nigeria’s energy transition away from petrol and diesel. It also promises to stimulate new jobs, deepen local manufacturing, reduce transportation costs, and support the government’s broader goal of achieving energy security while cutting emissions.

Most importantly, the partnership closes a critical infrastructure gap that has slowed down the Presidential CNG Initiative and gives Nigeria a practical pathway toward affordable clean mobility for millions of households and businesses.

What you should know

Last week, the Federal Government announced that MDGIF has committed over N287 billion to gas infrastructure development across the country, driving investment, expanding energy access, and strengthening Nigeria’s industrial base in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).