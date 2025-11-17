FCMB has appointed Ms. Oluyinka Johnson as a Non-Executive Director, following approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has announced the appointment of Ms. Oluyinka Johnson as a Non-Executive Director, following the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Ms. Johnson is a results-driven professional with over two decades of experience leading strategic initiatives and driving operational excellence across the financial and business sectors. Her extensive career spans leadership roles at First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, where she served as Group Head of First Shared Services (FSS) Banking Operations and Head of Corporate Transformation, overseeing diverse operational units and championing automation and process optimisation.

Before that, Oluyinka was Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Integrated Business Strategies, where she advised top-tier financial institutions on strategy development, transformation, performance optimisation, and organisational restructuring. Early in her career, she worked as a Development Engineer for a leading pharmaceutical company in the UK and the USA.

A WimBoard Fellow, Ms. Johnson is passionate about corporate governance, innovation, and empowering women in leadership. Her appointment further strengthens FCMB’s board diversity and reinforces the bank’s commitment to strategic leadership and sustainable growth.

Oluyinka holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of South Bank, London, United Kingdom, and an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University, United States.

The Board of Directors welcomes Ms. Johnson and believes her wealth of experience in governance, corporate transformation, and operational excellence will bring fresh and valuable perspectives to the bank’s strategic direction as it continues to deliver sustainable value to all its stakeholders.

Ms. Johnson’s appointment reflects FCMB’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a robust governance framework and building a leadership team that supports innovation, inclusivity, and responsible banking practices.