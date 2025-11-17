TrustBanc Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of TrustBanc Holdings Limited, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Q3 2025 income distribution to unitholders of the TrustBanc Money Market Fund (“TMMF” or “the Fund”).

The Fund, which is duly registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria, continues to demonstrate strong performance and a sustained commitment to delivering competitive and stable returns to investors.

For the quarter ended 30 September 2025, the Fund distributed a total of N286 million in income to investors, delivering an average annualized yield of 20.45%.

This performance surpassed comparable savings benchmarks and underscores the Fund’s consistency in generating competitive returns. The Fund’s Net Asset Value (NAV) rose to N6.78 billion as of 30 September 2025, up from N3.75 billion at the end of 2024, reflecting growing investor confidence and sustained inflows.

The Fund has maintained a consistent track record of capital preservation and stable income distribution. So far in 2025, the Fund has distributed a cumulative N731.5 million to unitholders, representing a 72.9% year-on-year growth compared to the same period in 2024.

Speaking on the development, Rukayat Mutiu, Managing Director of TrustBanc Asset Management Limited, stated:

“This quarter’s distribution once again underscores our commitment to disciplined portfolio management and liquidity optimization. We have continued to deliver consistent returns while prioritizing capital preservation and liquidity—the core attributes our investors value most in a money market investment.”

The TrustBanc Money Market Fund is an open-ended unit trust scheme registered with the SEC. The Fund invests primarily in investment-grade money market instruments including Treasury Bills, Commercial Papers, Bankers’ Acceptances, and Fixed Deposits. One of the Fund’s key differentiators is its fast redemption process, enabling investors to access their funds within 24 working hours while still enjoying competitive returns.

During the quarter, the Fund’s performance benefited from elevated yields in the fixed-income market, particularly on short-dated government securities and top-tier commercial papers. The prevailing tight monetary policy environment and higher interest rate regime created opportunities for active portfolio rotation and yield optimization, directly supporting the Fund’s strong performance and income distribution.

In his remarks, Moshood Adisa, Head of Treasury and Portfolio Management at TrustBanc Financial Group, added:

“We are proud of the steady growth trajectory of our Fund, which reflects the strength of our investment philosophy and the continued trust investors place in the TrustBanc brand. Our focus remains on maintaining an optimal balance between liquidity and yield, while upholding the highest standards of regulatory compliance and fiduciary responsibility.”

About TrustBanc Asset Management Limited

TrustBanc Asset Management Limited is licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria to act as Fund/Portfolio Manager. The company offers a range of managed funds that provide retail investors with access to diversified asset classes, while its bespoke portfolio management services cater to institutional and high-net-worth investors seeking tailored investment solutions.

With N21.59 billion in assets under management, TrustBanc Asset Management continues to deliver value-driven investment products that emphasize capital preservation, liquidity, and competitive returns—reflecting its unwavering commitment to investor success.

“Please read more in the Fund Prospectus. Where in doubt, consult your Fund/Portfolio Manager, Accountant, Banker, Solicitor, or any other Professional Adviser for guidance before subscribing.”