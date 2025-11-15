The African startups ecosystem recorded a major rebound in October 2025, raising a total of $441.9 million across 59 deals, compared to $139.4 million raised by 63 startups in September, a 217% month-on-month increase.

The sharp rise in funding reflects renewed investor confidence across Africa’s venture capital space, supported by mega-rounds, securitized bond issuances, and a growing tilt toward clean energy and fintech.

Although four startups did not disclose their funding amounts, the total disclosed deals highlight a strong investor appetite heading into the final quarter of the year.

Notably, the top 10 startups accounted for $388.6 million, representing 87.9% of total disclosed funding, compared to $112.2 million recorded by the top 10 in September.

Investor interest in October remained concentrated in fintech (17 startups), logistics (8), and agriculture (6), sectors that continue to define Africa’s innovation economy.

Geographically, Egypt (12 startups), Nigeria (8), South Africa (9), and Kenya (8) retained their dominance as Africa’s leading startup hubs, jointly attracting the bulk of venture inflows across the continent.