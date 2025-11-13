Airtel Africa has announced that its Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, Andrew Green, will retire on January 29, 2026, after informing the Board of his intentions.

This follows more than six years of service as a director, a tenure the Board acknowledged with appreciation, as noted in a disclosure recently filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

According to the filing, Tsega Gebreyes will succeed Andrew Green as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director following his exit.

Tsega Gebreyes was appointed as a Non-Executive Director on October 12, 2021, and currently serves as Chair of the Remuneration Committee as well as a member of the Nominations Committee. She will remain on the Remuneration Committee until January 29, 2026.

In line with these changes, Cynthia Gordon will take over as Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

Commenting on Green’s departure, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chair of Airtel Africa, thanked him for his dedicated service, describing him as a leader whose vision, integrity, and deep industry knowledge have made a lasting impact on the company.

Airtel Africa recently reported strong results for the half year ended September 30, 2025, with data revenue rising 37% (in constant currency) to $1.16 billion, surpassing voice revenue for the first time in the company’s history.

Performance

For the period, revenue rose to $2.98 billion, up 25.8% year-on-year (+24.5% in constant currency).

Revenue from Nigeria surged to $697 million, representing a 49% increase in constant currency, driven by a 62% rise in data revenue and an EBITDA margin improvement to 56%.

In East Africa, revenue climbed to $1.05 billion, up 15.6% in constant currency, with an EBITDA margin of 48%.

Revenue from Francophone Africa also advanced, reaching $749 million, up 14.5%, and recording an EBITDA margin of 39.5%.

The company attributed the stronger reported results to currency appreciation across East and Francophone Africa, alongside tariff adjustments in Nigeria.

Data revenue rose 37% in constant currency to $1.16 billion, overtaking voice as Airtel’s largest revenue stream for the first time.

The number of data users increased 18.4% to 78.1 million, while smartphone penetration improved to 46.8%, pushing average data usage to 8.2GB per user per month.

On the bottom line, profit before tax jumped to $656 million, up 269%, while profit after tax surged to $376 million, up 375%.

Network and investment

Airtel added over 2,350 new network sites during the period, bringing its total to 38,300 sites, with 4G coverage now reaching 98.5% and 5G deployment expanding across five countries.

The company also extended its fibre capacity by 4,000 kilometres, taking the total to over 81,000 kilometres.

To sustain this momentum, capital expenditure (Capex) for FY2026 has increased to between $875 million and $900 million, aimed at supporting continued network expansion and data centre investments.