The Nigerian Senate has confirmed Mr. Opeyemi Olukayode Agbaje as Chairman of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), alongside four commissioners representing various geopolitical zones.

The confirmation followed a formal request from President Bola Tinubu, marking the full constitution of the agency’s governing board after a long delay.

The newly confirmed commissioners include Hafiz Muhammad Kawu Ibrahim (North West) as Commissioner for Technical Affairs, Samuel Chigizie Uwandu (South West) as Commissioner for Inspectorate, Charles Efe Sylvester Emukowhate (South South) as Commissioner for Finance, and Bello Abubakar Malabu (North East) as Commissioner for Administration.

Adoption of report

Their confirmation followed the consideration and adoption of a report submitted by the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, chaired by Senator Oluwole Fasuyi Cyril.

Presiding over the plenary, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau commended President Tinubu for the nominations, describing the appointees as highly qualified.

“We thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating these outstanding Nigerians to occupy these offices. We are confident that they would add value to this agency,” Barau said.

Background

President Tinubu’s nomination of Agbaje in August came amid mounting pressure from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), which had issued a seven-day ultimatum demanding the immediate reconstitution of the PENCOM board.

The union had warned that continued non-compliance with the PENCOM Act would lead to industrial unrest, emphasizing that pension funds are “deferred wages, not state revenue.”

Agbaje’s appointment is now seen as a strategic choice given his strong background in finance and risk management.

Agbaje’s profile

A former banking executive, Agbaje began his career at First Bank of Nigeria Plc before moving to Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), where he rose to the position of Assistant General Manager by 1998 and later Executive Director.

During his tenure, he oversaw critical banking divisions, including consumer, commercial, institutional, and financial institutions operations, as well as correspondent banking and risk management.

After leaving the banking industry in 2004, Agbaje founded RTC Advisory Services Ltd, a Lagos-based strategy and economic advisory firm that has consulted for major financial institutions, multinational corporations, and government agencies. His experience spans sectors such as fintech, real estate, manufacturing, telecommunications, and subnational economic development.

More insight

The confirmation brings to an end a period of uncertainty that had stalled policy direction at PENCOM, a key regulator responsible for safeguarding the retirement savings of millions of Nigerian workers under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

It is now expected that the new board’s inauguration could restore investor and worker confidence in Nigeria’s pension system, especially as the industry continues to evolve under tightening global regulatory and market pressures.