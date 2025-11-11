Nigeria’s stock market suffered a very brutal session on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, as panic-driven selloffs wiped out a whopping N4.6 trillion in market value.

The All-Share Index (ASI) plunged by 5.01% to close at 141,327.30 points, while the market capitalization tumbled from N94.5 trillion to N89.9 trillion.

The rout marks the steepest all-time single-day decline in the history of the Exchange, extending the bearish streak that began last week when investors started fleeing equities amid capital gains tax-related uncertainties and geo-political jitters after US President Donald Trump’s threat of military action against Nigeria.

Major drivers of the market wipeout

Eight heavyweight counters accounted for the bulk of the losses, dragging the market to its lowest level in over three months.

MTN Nigeria, one of the most capitalised stocks, crashed by maximum daily 10% decline to N429.30, it’s lowest in weeks. The telecoms giant’s sharp fall erased hundreds of billions of naira from the market in a single session.

Dangote Cement, another market bellwether, also dropped by 10% to N594.00, reflecting renewed pressure on industrial stocks.

BUA Cement slumped by 10% to N162.00, while Transcorp Plc lost 10% to close at N39.60.

Aradel Holdings fell by -9.67% to N648.10 per share.

Oando Plc and Custodian Investment Plc both shed 10%, closing at N36.00 and N34.20, respectively.

Cadbury Nigeria Plc joined the decliners with a 9.99% drop to N56.30.

Zenith Bank Plc, one of the most actively traded stocks, plunged by 9.40% to N54.00, deepening the financial sector’s sell-off.

The sharp declines across these large-cap names collectively erased an estimated N4.6 trillion from market capitalisation, with the market cap sliding 4.91% to N89.88 trillion (equivalent of USD $62.57 billion).

However, three mid and low-cap stocks posted only the gains of the day. The three surviving stocks are Berger Paints, FCMB and Axa Mansard Insurance, which gained 2.56%, 0.96%, and 0.25% to close at N36, N10.50, and N12.10 per share, respectively.

Market breadth and sentiment

Market sentiment remained extremely negative, as decliners outnumbered gainers 60 to 3. Only Berger Paints (+2.56%), FCMB (+0.96%), and Mansard Insurance (+0.25%) ended the session in the green.

Trading volume surged by 800%, indicating a high level of activity dominated by panic sales and portfolio rebalancing.

Despite the heavy decline, total market value traded rose by N158.9 billion, reflecting strong investor participation amid sell pressure.

Sectoral Breakdown

Industrial Goods: Heavily impacted by losses in Dangote Cement and BUA Cement.

Telecoms: MTN’s 10% slide weighed heavily on the overall index.

Banking: Major lenders like Zenith Bank and GTCO saw sharp declines, contributing significantly to the downturn.

Insurance and Conglomerates: Custodian and Transcorp’s losses worsened the broad market sentiment.

Year-to-Date Cushion

Despite the carnage, the All-Share Index remains up +37.31% year-to-date, and the Market Cap still shows a +43.21% YTD increase — underscoring how strong the earlier rally had been before this correction phase.

Analyst view

Analysts suggest that the current sell-off reflects a combination of profit-taking, capital gains tax fears, and geopolitical anxiety, following reports of potential U.S. sanctions and Trump’s aggressive foreign policy stance toward Nigeria.

With inflation easing but fiscal uncertainty rising, fund managers are increasingly tilting toward fixed-income instruments offering double-digit yields.

Bottom line

The Nigerian equity market is witnessing one of its most aggressive corrections in 2025.

While long-term fundamentals remain intact for key blue-chip names, near-term volatility is expected to persist as investors reassess risk exposure ahead of the January 2026 capital gains tax implementation and shifting global market sentiment.