PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has announced plans to set remuneration for its Non-Executive Directors at N98 million, noting that sitting allowances will be paid in addition to this amount.

This proposal is among several resolutions the company is presenting for shareholder approval at its 77th Annual General Meeting, scheduled for 3rd December 2025 in Abuja.

The company revealed that the proposed remuneration covers the financial year ending 31st May 2026, according to its corporate calendar.

In addition, PZ Cussons disclosed plans regarding the election and re-election of directors:

The re-election of Mrs. Ifueko M. Omoigui Okauru, MFR, Dr. Suleyman A. Ndanusa (OFR), and Mr. Dimitris Kostianis.

Additionally, the company will propose the election of Chief Anthony Idigbe, SAN, PhD, and Mr. Richard Walker as directors.

The company will also present its Directors’ Reports, the full-year 2025 Financial Statements showing a profit of N16.6 billion, and the reports of the Auditors and Audit Committee.

Performance:

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc released its audited results for the year ended 31st May 2025 in early September, reporting a pre-tax profit of N16.6 billion.

This represents a remarkable turnaround from the N122.4 billion loss recorded in 2024, driven by higher revenues and a sharp reduction in foreign exchange losses.

Revenue for the year rose to N212.6 billion from N152.2 billion, led by the home and personal care segment at N126 billion, while durable electronic appliances contributed N86.5 billion.

The company’s biggest relief came from foreign exchange losses, which fell dramatically from N157.9 billion in 2024 to just N7.7 billion in 2025.

This improvement turned the group’s operating result into a profit of N18.9 billion, recovering from the prior year’s N124.4 billion loss.

The strong performance carried into the first quarter ended 31st August 2025, with profit before tax of N21.54 billion, a sharp turnaround from a N5.22 billion loss in the same period last year.

Profit after tax stood at N13.48 billion, compared with a loss of N4.64 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Market trend

PZ Cussons’ shares are up over 58% year-to-date on the Nigerian Exchange.

The stock began 2025 at N24.30 and, despite a 5.35% dip in January, rebounded strongly in February, surging more than 53% to N35.40.

A 21.8% decline in April weighed on momentum, pushing the price below N30 to N29, while May saw mild gains.

June delivered a 28% increase, giving the company a half-year performance of 56.38%.

Although price action has been modestly bullish in the second half, the share price remains above N30, currently trading at N38.50.